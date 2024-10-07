Job summary

The Material Planning&Scheduling Manager is a member of the Plant Leadership Team and responsible for all End to End planning activities includes RM,Packaging materials and production scheduling in the plant; specifically,

Ensuring all Materials needed to achieve the production schedule are available in the right quantity, at the right time and in the right quality conditions.

Key accountabilities:

Lead, inform, coach and help develop the scheduling team with the intent to optimally utilise the competencies, skills, knowhow and systems and tools.

Check & adjust the production plan into a realistic production schedule.

Control & adjust all stock levels of both raw materials and components, ensuring an accurate (system) and correct stock (cycle count and yearly stock count, follow up of obsolete and slow movers including waste management) that is in line with stock policies (safety stocks, reorder points, forecast submissions), to ensure availability for production needs.

Be accountable for local Supplier Management including call offs, Complaint Process and Supplier Ratings to ensure qualitative and timely supply of materials.

Develop and implement initiatives to improve the Scheduling-Processes at the Gemlik site, either locally or regionally driven.

Coordinate the feasibility studies of new formulations and the impact of product launches, new projects and long production stops to provide visibility on capacity and capability of the Gemlik Plant.

Control and adjust demands and schedules at external toll fillers to ensure supply of all materials in the Gemlik Production Portfolio.

Create and report KPIs related to scheduling to facilitate decisions and continuous improvement.

Organize and/or participate in all necessary local and regional meetings on all scheduling related processes to ensure all stakeholders (including suppliers) receive the necessary information to achieve an efficient supply chain.

Assures that all operations as well as any other works relates to the area of responsibility are conducted in compliance with the written procedures bound with OMS (Operations Management System) which also requires HITRA (Hazard Identification and Task Risk Assesment) approach.

Closely follows up of capacity utilization, line performances, staffing activities, inventory accuracy, as well as other KPIs defined for the area of responsibility. Taking all necessary actions for the areas of improvement based on KPI results.

Ensure the production schedule is delivered safely and on time.

Ensure that ERP data is correct and up to date.

Work closely with other plant leadership team members to improve the plants performance and define future strategies.

Matches indivudials with appropriate roles based on current competence and develpment needs.Develops talent to fill a solid succession pipeline in area of responsibility.

Understanding and applying procecesses and requirements established in BP's Operating Management System (OMS) for safe,responsible and reliable operations

Ensure compliance ( legal and OMS) to all regulatory and internal requirements with respect to manufacturing operations.

​Organises competency assessments for the team, define gaps and developmental actions accordingly.​

OMS accountabilities

Ensure legal & OMS compliance to all regulatory and internal requirements in line with the OMS matrix added as attachment to process 1.5 in OMS.

Accountabilities within the scope of legal or BP OMS requirements might be assigned to this role with separate written assignment documents.

Education & Experience:

Engineering degree, Industrial Engineering (preferred)

Very good command in English both written and spoken

Higher education regarding Supply Chain (APICS, et cetera), or aligned because of experience

Experience with planning systems

At least 10 years of experience in a similar role with a production company, on a management level

Able to put forward distinct successes regarding stock management (preferably raw materials) and regarding production planning with supply planning

Feeling with production-challenges and customer-oriented thinking

High level of HSSE and Quality culture and experience

High Level SAP knowledge

Strong motivation, organizational and resource planning skills

Good interpersonal relations management and ability to influence, drive change.

Strong communication skills and ability to engage with all levels in the company and external parties.

Lubricants or similar industry experience is preferred.

FMCG, Packed consumer goods manufacturing experience would be considered valuable

Overall Supply Chain experience and understanding is a plus.

Knowledge, skills and abilities

Leadership skills

Analytical skill and sound financial understanding

Excellent interpersonal skills, ability to work with teams and networks and influence at many levels in the organization

Strong skills in problem solving and anticipate and manage changes as well as tensions

Experienced and competent in leadership, training, human relations, industrial relations, organizational development, performance management

Knowledge of industrial relations and legal basics (relevant regulations & Labor law)

Fluency in oral and written English

Computer Literacy in MS Office especially Excel, Word and Power Point

SAP /ERP knowledge,



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Coach Team Members, Continuous improvement, Leadership, Prioritization, Production and Operation Management, Project Management, Operations, Results-Oriented, SAP Planning, Scheduling, Systemic Thinking, Team Coaching



