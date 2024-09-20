Material and Corrosion Engineer

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

The Corrosion and Materials Engineer is responsible for material selection, corrosion mechanism identification and prediction at an oil refinery. In addition, this position will support the site corrosion management and static equipment inspection and integrity programs.

Key Accountabilities:

Builds relationships and develops a partnership with operations, maintenance, and projects to engage in materials and corrosion initiatives.

Lead Turnaround and Project activities related to the materials and corrosion discipline.

Provide technical basis for Risk Based Inspection (RBI) activities including turnaround scope development and onstream inspection plans.

Build, modify, and interpret Integrity Operating Windows (IOWs) and provide technical recommendations to asset teams to minimize equipment damage.

Participate in Damage Mechanism Reviews (DMRs) including corrosion mechanism identification, estimated damage rates, and susceptible locations.

Material selection, including technical welding requirements for project and maintenance work.

Provide technical input to inspectors, integrity specialists, and engineers for equipment inspection coverage and frequency thru data interpretation, analysis, and calculations.

About You:

Bachelor's degree in engineering

5 years of experience working in a refinery or chemical plant.

Experience with Risk Based Inspection (RBI) 580/581.

Experience with using and Inspection Database Management System such as PCMS, Meridium, Ultrapipe.

Ability to develop, implement, and sustain corrosion policies, procedures, and standards.

Strong knowledge and expertise in materials and welding process selection for project and maintenance work.

Capable of damage mechanism identification and monitoring equipment corrosion susceptibility via process variables.

Strong communication (verbal and written) to influence internal/external key stakeholders.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits ( https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



How much do we pay (Base)? $118,000 - $218,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

This role is a safety sensitive position. Post-offer candidates must submit to and pass pre-employment drug testing, which screens for prohibited substances, including marijuana and Cannabinoids (CBD). Visit https://exploreyourbenefits.com/ for more information about the bp US Drug & Alcohol Misuse Policy.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Advanced & Robotics Inspection Technologies, Advanced & Robotics Inspection Technologies, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Corrosion Management, Corrosion modelling, Creativity and Innovation, Data Management, Degradation monitoring, Degradation threat assessment, Digital fluency, Engineering Failure Analysis, Equipment preservation and protection, Erosion modelling, External degradation barrier selection, External degradation threats, Incident investigation and learning, Internal degradation barrier selection, Materials and corrosion design philosophy, Materials and weld performance limits, Materials manufacturing methods, Materials Non-Destructive Evaluation (NDE), Materials of construction {+ 10 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.