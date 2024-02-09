Materials & Corrosion Engineer - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.



Job Description:

Intent

The Materials & Corrosion Engineer is responsible for offering their expertise in corrosion and materials engineering, providing critical judgment to support the Region integrity teams in managing engineering risks and ensuring the safe, compliant, and efficient operation of the facilities.

Proactively interact with other disciplines, sub-functions, and contractors to systematically resolve Corrosion related problems

Responsibilities

Provide corrosion and materials engineering expertise to other squads across P&O to handle corrosion and erosion threats on equipment (as Equipment Class Owner)

corrosion and erosion threats on equipment (as Equipment Class Owner) Ensure pragmatic solutions are implemented to manage risk, production efficiency, defect elimination and standardization, to deliver safe, reliable, and compliant operations.

Support corrosion threat assessments for regions and projects and development of Corrosion and Materials mitigation programs across IM and other teams.

Develop and implement performance management dashboards for IM programs with regional teams.

Review and endorse corrosion-related metrics (e.g. corrosion control matrices and LOPC data) and intervene where appropriate.

Produce and maintain performance management dashboards for IM programs with regional teams. Produce and analyze corrosion-related metrics (e.g. corrosion control matrices and LOPC data), find opportunities and intervene where appropriate.

and intervene where appropriate. Work with digital or I&E engineering teams to develop corrosion & materials related technology programs, develop use cases for operations and projects and support deployment within operating regions.

Support the development of central tools and processes, preparation of central guidance documents or procedures as required.

Provide corrosion and materials engineering support to incident investigations, projects, etc.

People and business related:

Provide visible safety leadership in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules and process safety fundamentals to model desired safety behaviours

Record relevant learning in shared learning systems, incorporate into local activities, specifications/ practices/ procedures and raise high priority lessons

Support performance management through implementation, measurement, and analysis of relevant KPI’s to drive continuous improvement.

Education

Must have education requirements:

Degree in Corrosion or Materials Engineering related field (e.g., Chemistry, Chemical, Mechanical or Civil Engineering).

(e.g., Chemistry, Chemical, Mechanical or Civil Engineering). Post graduate certification in corrosion.

Must have certifications:

Professional accreditation e.g., Professional Engineer, Chartered Engineer (IOM3, IChemE, Institute of Corrosion).

Experience and job requirements

Total years of experience:

3-5 years’ experience working in the field of Corrosion or Materials Engineering in oil and gas production.

Must have experiences/skills.

Operational corrosion management experience.

Technical expertise in several areas related to the field applied to Operations. These include:

applied to Operations. These include: Materials selection

Failure investigation

Corrosion mechanisms

Oilfield chemical treatments for corrosion control

RBA (risk-based assessment)

RBI (risk-based inspection)

Corrosion monitoring

Corrosion management systems

Fabric maintenance / painting

Cathodic protection

Erosion and erosion management

Familiar with industry standards for corrosion and integrity management and their application.

People leadership, partnership , and an ability to network and influence across organizational boundaries.

, and an ability to network and influence across organizational boundaries. Proficient in English, written and oral.

in English, written and oral. Familiar with process design, process safety, and operating conditions of typical O&G units

Individual must be highly motivated and a self-starter

Good to have experiences/skills:

Welding.

Sour service.

Integrity management in oil and gas projects.

Inspection traditional techniques (UT / radiography / visual) and advanced techniques.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Advanced & Robotics Inspection Technologies, Advanced & Robotics Inspection Technologies, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial acumen, Communication, Corrosion management, Corrosion modelling, Creativity and Innovation, Data Management, Degradation monitoring, Degradation threat assessment, Digital fluency, Engineering Failure Analysis, Equipment preservation and protection, Erosion modelling, External degradation barrier selection, External degradation threats, Incident investigation and learning, Internal degradation barrier selection, Materials and corrosion design philosophy, Materials and weld performance limits, Materials manufacturing methods, Materials Non-Destructive Evaluation (NDE), Materials of construction {+ 10 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.