Materials Management & Delivery Procurement Advisor - M&S

Accountable for leading the day-to-day delivery of physical supply chain and MM&D activities for the designated region. It includes driving development of the most efficient and effective supply chains to achieve the business’ safety, reliability, and quality targets in conformance with OMS 6.7 Materials Management. The MM&D Advisor will work closely with key stakeholders to ensure the most effective and efficient support to the regional business agenda.
Region Specific Scope:
Implementation of process & procedures, ways of working
2 years ops spares and inventory setup
SAP ECC ERP system
New region
Key Accountabilities:
Support the implementation and delivery of the MM&D supply chain strategies in the region.
Support day to day MM&D activities ensuring materials management common process is implemented and adhered to in the region, by reducing operational risk and optimizing cost and by fulfilling Procurement and BP internal customers’ requirements in conformance with OMS.
Support the performance management of the 3rd party MMWH service provider
Provide environment of effective learning and development of team members
Align team activities to procurement and customer priorities, empower team members to develop plans and execute
In line with OMS 6.7 and with the Materials Management common process (MMcp) as the basis for meeting conformance, apply the following to achieve a sustainable level of execution for inventory management related activity
Understand Materials Demand for the business and develop appropriate strategies to support business requirements in the most optimal way.
Integrate criticality definition to the Reliability and Maintenance (R&M) critical equipment strategy and establish service level reviews down to the item master level
Ensure the highest level of quality with regards to the data integrity in the system of record
On-going analysis and optimization of inventory level setting to ensure alignment of Line material requirements with inventory strategy
Manage Material Planning and Coordination activities to provide customer support
In partnership with the Line establish a surplus identification process to include the disposition of obsolete material to enable investment recovery program
Evaluate continuous improvement opportunities in coordination with the warehouse operations
Identify and monitor with support from FPM key performance indicators that track and communicate progress on inventory performance to the client base
Actively participate in Materials Management Discipline Teams and work with Central MSS team to ensure global strategies meet local requirements and local implementations are consistent with global strategies
Understand and apply external benchmarking data, central and cross-regional MM knowledge, practices, systems and processes.
Job Holder Requirements:
Requirements
5+ years of materials management hands-on experience with an emphasis in inventory management, managing 3rd party providers in Oil and Gas industry
Four (4) year degree preferably in Supply Chain Management, Business or Engineering
MM related process and systems knowledge and/or hands-on experience working with ERP and reporting tools
Strong commercial skills and ability to make effective decisions based on economics in the best interest of the company
Ability to build, lead and enable team performance through goal setting, issue resolution and exercising good judgement to escalate emerging risks
Strong interpersonal skills effective communication, and ability to work effectively within a functional matrix organization and influence leadership and operating function stakeholders
Knowledge of best practices in Materials Management
Skilled at coordinating and executing deliverables across a diverse stakeholder community within the Region
Strong knowledge of all Supply Chain Management disciplines
Understanding of equipment and materials employed in upstream operating functions
Good English communication. Must be able to read, write and speak.
Only CV’s submitted in English will be reviewed
APPLICATIONS OPEN TO MAURITANIAN CITIZENS ONLY
Anti-Bribery and Anti-Corruption- bp has instituted and maintains policies and procedures designed to prevent any activity or conduct which would violate any anti-bribery or anti-corruption law or regulation applicable.
Desirable Criteria
Higher level education in Supply Chain Management
Minimum three (3) years of team leadership experience
Field experience working and/or supporting inventory control, warehouse, and/or inbound logistics in the oil and gas sector or other industries
SAP MM and MDM experience
APICS certified in Production and Inventory Management (CPIM) or equivalent
Knowledge of proven inventory optimization algorithms and critical spares modelling
Cognizant of hazardous materials storage requirements and associated inventory control practices
BP Values and Behaviours
Safety: Demonstrate personal responsibility and well-being to everyone around, follow OMS and contribute to a safe and sustainable workplace
Respect: Adhere to the Code of conduct, respect the views and feelings of others and create inclusion in a diverse workplace
Excellence: Learn to apply best practice, act with professionalism, strive for excellence, foster learning, share knowledge and continuously improve
Courage: Always aim to do the right thing and speak out when something is not right, acknowledge and learn from mistakes and accept new ideas as a challenge
One Team: Put the team first, value contribution from colleagues, deliver on accountabilities, support and help people develop capabilities
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Inventory Analysis, Inventory Control Procedures, Inventory Management and Warehousing, Inventory Management Control, Inventory Reconciliations, Inventory Reporting, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management, Warehouse Inventory, Warehouse Inventory Control, Warehouse Inventory Management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.