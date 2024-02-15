Materials Management & Delivery Procurement Advisor - M&S

This role is not eligible for relocation

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Accountable for leading the day-to-day delivery of physical supply chain and MM&D activities for the designated region. It includes driving development of the most efficient and effective supply chains to achieve the business’ safety, reliability, and quality targets in conformance with OMS 6.7 Materials Management. The MM&D Advisor will work closely with key stakeholders to ensure the most effective and efficient support to the regional business agenda.

Region Specific Scope:

Implementation of process & procedures, ways of working

2 years ops spares and inventory setup

SAP ECC ERP system

New region

Key Accountabilities:

Support the implementation and delivery of the MM&D supply chain strategies in the region.

Support day to day MM&D activities ensuring materials management common process is implemented and adhered to in the region, by reducing operational risk and optimizing cost and by fulfilling Procurement and BP internal customers’ requirements in conformance with OMS.

Support the performance management of the 3rd party MMWH service provider

Provide environment of effective learning and development of team members

Align team activities to procurement and customer priorities, empower team members to develop plans and execute

In line with OMS 6.7 and with the Materials Management common process (MMcp) as the basis for meeting conformance, apply the following to achieve a sustainable level of execution for inventory management related activity

Understand Materials Demand for the business and develop appropriate strategies to support business requirements in the most optimal way.

Integrate criticality definition to the Reliability and Maintenance (R&M) critical equipment strategy and establish service level reviews down to the item master level

Ensure the highest level of quality with regards to the data integrity in the system of record

On-going analysis and optimization of inventory level setting to ensure alignment of Line material requirements with inventory strategy

Manage Material Planning and Coordination activities to provide customer support

In partnership with the Line establish a surplus identification process to include the disposition of obsolete material to enable investment recovery program

Evaluate continuous improvement opportunities in coordination with the warehouse operations

Identify and monitor with support from FPM key performance indicators that track and communicate progress on inventory performance to the client base

Actively participate in Materials Management Discipline Teams and work with Central MSS team to ensure global strategies meet local requirements and local implementations are consistent with global strategies

Understand and apply external benchmarking data, central and cross-regional MM knowledge, practices, systems and processes.

Job Holder Requirements:

Requirements

5+ years of materials management hands-on experience with an emphasis in inventory management, managing 3rd party providers in Oil and Gas industry

Four (4) year degree preferably in Supply Chain Management, Business or Engineering

MM related process and systems knowledge and/or hands-on experience working with ERP and reporting tools

Strong commercial skills and ability to make effective decisions based on economics in the best interest of the company

Ability to build, lead and enable team performance through goal setting, issue resolution and exercising good judgement to escalate emerging risks

Strong interpersonal skills effective communication, and ability to work effectively within a functional matrix organization and influence leadership and operating function stakeholders

Knowledge of best practices in Materials Management

Skilled at coordinating and executing deliverables across a diverse stakeholder community within the Region

Strong knowledge of all Supply Chain Management disciplines

Understanding of equipment and materials employed in upstream operating functions

Good English communication. Must be able to read, write and speak.

Only CV’s submitted in English will be reviewed

APPLICATIONS OPEN TO MAURITANIAN CITIZENS ONLY

Anti-Bribery and Anti-Corruption- bp has instituted and maintains policies and procedures designed to prevent any activity or conduct which would violate any anti-bribery or anti-corruption law or regulation applicable.

Desirable Criteria

Higher level education in Supply Chain Management

Minimum three (3) years of team leadership experience

Field experience working and/or supporting inventory control, warehouse, and/or inbound logistics in the oil and gas sector or other industries

SAP MM and MDM experience

APICS certified in Production and Inventory Management (CPIM) or equivalent

Knowledge of proven inventory optimization algorithms and critical spares modelling

Cognizant of hazardous materials storage requirements and associated inventory control practices

BP Values and Behaviours

Safety: Demonstrate personal responsibility and well-being to everyone around, follow OMS and contribute to a safe and sustainable workplace

Respect: Adhere to the Code of conduct, respect the views and feelings of others and create inclusion in a diverse workplace

Excellence: Learn to apply best practice, act with professionalism, strive for excellence, foster learning, share knowledge and continuously improve

Courage: Always aim to do the right thing and speak out when something is not right, acknowledge and learn from mistakes and accept new ideas as a challenge

One Team: Put the team first, value contribution from colleagues, deliver on accountabilities, support and help people develop capabilities



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Inventory Analysis, Inventory Control Procedures, Inventory Management and Warehousing, Inventory Management Control, Inventory Reconciliations, Inventory Reporting, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management, Warehouse Inventory, Warehouse Inventory Control, Warehouse Inventory Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.