Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has been passionate about discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!
Join us in a crucial time of transition. We are bringing all our finance and procurement activities for the group into one place, enabling better work.
As a Materials Management Deployment Manager you will work within our Quantum deployment squads ensuring template roll-in approach for Materials Management (MM) is adopted and you'll be accountable for ensuring consistency of our deployed solution. You'll also be responsible for providing direction to the local deployment squads as well as business collaborators involved on the project as it relates to the MM processes. In addition to the deployment activities, you will also feedback to the process design squads based on findings from the deployments for consideration into future releases.
In Quantum, we work with a variety teams as this is a group-wide global program. Below is a summary of the key groups you would work with daily:
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Agility tools, Business Operations, Business process architecture, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Goal Setting, Influencing, Lean Practices, Managing change, Managing Performance, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking, Workload Prioritization
