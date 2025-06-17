Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has been passionate about discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!

Finance

Join us in a crucial time of transition. We are bringing all our finance and procurement activities for the group into one place, enabling better work.

For you this means working with us on

Compliance – efficiently delivering external reporting requirements to ensure we continue to meet our regulatory ‎obligations in all jurisdictions, supported by robust control environment across all three lines of ‎defense.‎

Stewardship – laying out a robust finance framework and providing ongoing management of the balance sheet and ‎portfolio execution, supported by effective advocacy to the market.‎

Performance – facilitating the effective allocation of capital, development of business plans and coordination of ‎business performance interventions to ensure a consistent delivery between strategic aspirations, ‎operational forecasts and delivered outcomes. Furthermore, you will be responsible for value creation through mergers and acquisition-led ‎deals, commercial negotiations and integration of business opportunities.‎

Transformation – driving digital transformation (centralizing, digitizing, optimizing) across all elements of the finance entity to ‎achieve sector-leading cost-performance.‎

Let me tell you about the role

As a Materials Management Deployment Manager you will work within our Quantum deployment squads ensuring template roll-in approach for Materials Management (MM) is adopted and you'll be accountable for ensuring consistency of our deployed solution. You'll also be responsible for providing direction to the local deployment squads as well as business collaborators involved on the project as it relates to the MM processes. In addition to the deployment activities, you will also feedback to the process design squads based on findings from the deployments for consideration into future releases.

What you will deliver

Key accountability is to deploy and ensure stability of standard materials management tools and processes to a specific site

Participate in Realize Phase (Build) of the new Procurement template to familiarize how our procurement processes will manifest within our deployed businesses.

Work with the Senior Programme Delivery Manager and site dedicated resources in understanding current site processes.

Lead site Change Impact Assessment (CIA) reviews with a focus on how sites need to change ways of working to conform to the new template (not addressing gaps), or in cases of Legal/Regulatory/Fiscal impacts, how the template will need to be modified to meet these requirements (feedback to design squads).

Lead inventory and warehouse data loading and cut-over planning activities

Work with Change Team in support and delivery of Systems Integration testing (SIT) activities.

Work with Change Team in support and delivery of User Acceptance Testing (UAT) activities.

Provide Early Life Support (ELS) on process related questions or challenges.

Work with the site MM teams and central MM team to embed MM global processes to the organization

Essential Education & Experience

Suitably qualified professional with degree or similar education/professional background.

Strong presentation and interpersonal skills, including the ability to articulate complex processes and influence a wide range of collaborators.

Passion and experience in capturing business requirements and improving processes and systems.

General understanding of systems deployment activities.

Ability to work and collaborate within a virtual global team environment.

Ability to prioritize effectively for yourself and the team.

10+ years of deep materials management experience

5+ years of meaningful work experience with Materials Management systems and process deployments.

Ability to learn and be the authority on template solutions.

Ability to formulate and solve problems.

Ability to build positive relationships with business collaborators, technical teams and delivery teams.

Desirable Criteria

Experience working in a multi-national organisation.

Experience of Agile ways of working

Product Experience & Expertise

Subject matter authority on SAP S/4 Materials Management including Enterprise Warehouse Management and Field Logistics is desired, but experience with other solutions (e.g., Maximo will be considered).

You will work with

In Quantum, we work with a variety teams as this is a group-wide global program. Below is a summary of the key groups you would work with daily:

Quantum Transformation Management Office (TMO)

Quantum EPIC Squads (e.g., Asset Management GPO and their teams)

Quantum Procurement Design Squads (Strategy to Contract, Order to Receipt, Invoice to Pay and Materials Management)

Global MM Managers and team Networks

Site deployment teams (P&O, Finance and Procurement)

Site SME’s

Enabling Solutions

Procurement Architects

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility tools, Business Operations, Business process architecture, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Goal Setting, Influencing, Lean Practices, Managing change, Managing Performance, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.