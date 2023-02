Job summary

Responsible for providing support with the materials management and materials control process, including storage and handling, using basic analytical capabilities to assist in documenting delivery of performance, material forecasting and inventory management in compliance with the relevant systematic processes, procedures and requirements.

Key Accountabilities

Ensure that all materials management activities follow the correct HSSE procedures and that all personnel working or visiting the facility utilize the appropriate PPE. Ensure Level I Risk Assessments are completed daily and forklift checkout sheets completed prior to any lift operations, any unusual lifting or moving operations, or activities which may present a hazardous operations opportunity.

Provide support which aligns with BPs group policy, procedures and best practices.

Maintain security at BP storage buildings and yards.

Maintain a clean and orderly facility.

Safely operate material handling equipment to support the load and unload of materials and equipment.

Physically receive materials, quality inspect materials, validate quantities received with shipping documents and complete goods receipts transactions in the materials management system.

Ensure all orders are appropriately packaged and shipped promptly, accurately and with all necessary documentation.

Ensure all materials are received promptly and accurately.

Conduct inventory replenishment on items with planned stock balances. Make suggestions for adjustments to min/max balances as required.

Manage stock control and preservation of all materials and equipment, including inventory replenishment and stocking levels, including physical audits.

Coordinate outsourcing or repairable materials and track quantities and location.

Staging and kitting of materials and equipment as required to fill work orders and others sources of demand including replenishment of truck stock.

Provide reports as requested on inventory balances and inventory transactions.

Identify obsolete and slow moving materials. Work with Material Specialist to determine disposition plan.

Ensure maintenance requirements for material handling equipment is planned and completed as required.

Essential Education

HSD

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

5+ years of first-hand experience in materials management, material control processes, and warehouse functions

Exposure to oil and gas operations and materials used in these operations (production, drilling and completions)

Proven track record of commitment to HSSE (health, safety and environment)

Demonstrated ability to work effectively with others and support a team based working environment

Excellent communication skills

Ability to safely operate powered materials handling equipment

Experience in SAP and Maximo preferred Skilled in MS Office software (Word, Excel, Outlook,)

Work in remote locations with exposure to extreme weather conditions.

Move your arms, legs and spine through full range of motion to permit work to be safely performed from ground/floor level to full overhead level. This involves squatting, kneeling, bending, twisting and reaching.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program.*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.