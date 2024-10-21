Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Customers & Products



Operations Group



Join our team and advance your career as a

Materials & Production Scheduling Manager

The Materials and Production Scheduling Manager has the overall responsibility for the Scheduling Team and all Scheduling related activities on the plant:

Ensuring all Materials needed to achieve the production schedule are available in the right quantity, at the right time and in the right quality conditions.

Ensuring that the weekly Production schedule is translated into a feasible production schedule for Operations.

schedule is translated into a feasible production schedule for Operations. Main activity is on Ghent Site, some travel is encouraged (Antwerp Plant, Péronne Plant, Swindon)

Geographic scope includes Europe, Africa, Asia

Business scope is Lubricants

The jobholder is a member of the Manufacturing Team, (LSR) Local Supply Review Team, ESD (Europe Service Delivery) Team, Team Raw Material Planners

Peer working relationship with Regional Procurement

In this role You will:

Lead, inform, mentor and help develop the scheduling team with the intent to optimally utilise the proficiencies, skills, knowhow and systems and tools.

Check & adjust the production plan into a realistic production schedule.

Control & adjust all stock levels of both raw materials and components, ensuring an accurate (system) and correct stock (cycle count and yearly stock count, follow up of obsolete and slow movers including waste management) that is in line with stock policies (safety stocks, reorder points, forecast submissions), to ensure availability for production needs.

Be accountable for local Supplier Management including call offs, Complaint Process and Supplier Ratings to ensure qualitative and timely supply of materials.

Develop and implement initiatives to improve the Scheduling-Processes at the Ghent site, either locally or regionally driven.

Coordinate the feasibility studies of new formulations and the impact of product launches, new projects and long production stops to provide visibility on capacity and capability of the Ghent Plant.

Control and adjust demands and schedules at external toll fillers to ensure supply of all materials in the Ghent Production Portfolio.

Build and report important metrics related to scheduling to facilitate decisions and continuous improvement.

Coordinate and/or participate in all vital local and regional meetings on all scheduling related processes to ensure all partners (including suppliers) receive the vital information to achieve an efficient supply chain.

What You will need to be successful:

Higher education regarding Supply Chain (APICS, et cetera), or aligned because of experience

Experience with planning systems

At least 10 years of experience in a similar role with a production company, on a management level

Able to put forward distinct successes regarding stock management (preferably raw materials) and regarding production planning with supply planning

Feeling with production-challenges and customer oriented thinking



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

