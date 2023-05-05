We have a great opportunity for a Materials & Corrosion Engineer. Collaborating with the Materials & Welding Engineering Manager, this role is an opportunity to join bp’s Engineering team within Innovation and Engineering (I&E), providing technical support to the wider bp businesses. The M&C Engineer is responsible for providing specialist materials, and corrosion engineering expertise primarily passionate about our global refineries but also including I&E technology focus areas, bp’s NetZero aims and major projects.
The successful individual will work closely with other subject areas, teams, sub-functions and contractors to systematically resolve problems both at the design stage and in operations. The role involves applying engineering judgement to assist in setting and implementing engineering technical practices while ensuring integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation are implemented.
What do we want to see from you!
