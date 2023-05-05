Materials & Welding Engineer

Job summary

We have a great opportunity to join the Engineering team. Collaborating with the Materials & Welding Engineering Manager, this role will sit in bp’s Engineering team within Innovation and Engineering (I&E), providing technical support to the wider bp businesses. The M&W Engineer is responsible for providing specialist materials, and welding engineering expertise passionate about our global business and bp’s NetZero aims.

The successful individual will work closely with other subject areas, teams, sub-functions and contractors to systematically deliver materials and welding solutions both at the design and build stages, and in operations. The role involves applying engineering judgement to assist in setting and implementing engineering technical practices while ensuring coordinated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation are implemented.

Providing subject matter expertise in the fields of materials and welding to Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Refinery and Low Carbon businesses, including working with related engineering, project, and operations teams, e.g., quality, process and process safety, mechanical, electrical, pipelines, etc.

Provide technical expertise to produce I&E materials and welding engineering work, which may include:

Identifying credible materials related threats and damage mechanisms and resolving these using appropriate strategies.

Material selection, materials manufacture and fabrication qualification and failure analysis

Assuring quality and compliance against key performance indicators and raising issues of engineering integrity as appropriate.

Ensure standard process in materials selection, welding and fabrication is captured through digital applications, Engineering Technical Practices, and industry standards.

Working with the contractor, lead the development of project design philosophies that impact materials and welding management. Deliver the scope definition, materials selection documents, materials selection diagrams, acceptance of materials manufacture and fabrication practices/procedures.

Support major project concept development studies to identify materials and fabrication risks and selection implications.

Provide technical feedback to technology development initiatives.

Ensuring safe and cost-efficient design and integrity management throughout asset life.

Identifying, quantifying, and communicating risks to relevant team members to ensure they are understood, controlled, and continuously reduced across the business.

Representation of bp in relevant industry working groups and committees.

Actively contributing to the materials, corrosion, and inspection engineering community of practice to share knowledge and findings.

Adhering to bp’s code of conduct, ethics and compliance rules, and values & behaviours.

What do we want to see from you!

Degree in Welding Engineering, Materials Engineering/Science, Metallurgy, or similar.

Significant, proven experience in the management of materials and welding engineering activity through design, installation, and operation.

Materials and Welding engineering subject matter expertise, including:

Expertise in developing Material Selection Reports including Materials Selection Diagrams.

A deep technical understanding of industry codes and standards as applied to refinery and exploration & production equipment materials.

Strong track record with materials selection, welding procedure development, fabrication, NDE, and application of industry codes and standards

Experience of materials and welding related laboratory testing and their use supporting both projects and refinery operations.

Ability to communicate both verbally and in writing in a clear and succinct manner.

Ability to use strong technical skills to think strategically and provide powerful insights.

Desirable experience

Broad Materials and Welding experience in hydrogen storage/transportation applications

Broad Materials and Welding experience in renewable energy

Awareness of non-metallic materials selection, including elastomers

Awareness of basic and advanced inspection techniques

Appropriate professional accreditation (e.g., Chartered Engineer, P.E. status, or chartered status in closely aligned discipline).

