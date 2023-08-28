Materials and Corrosion Engineer (Intern) - Blaine, WA

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Production & Operations



Business Support Group



Grade KResponsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.



Materials & Corrosion Engineer (Intern) – Blaine, WA

bp’s Cherry Point refinery is one of the most modern refineries in the US, the largest in Washington, and the fourth largest on the West Coast. It supplies about 20 percent of Washington’s gasoline needs and fuels, and a significant amount of the jet fuel to Seattle, Portland and Vancouver, BC international airports.

The Materials & Corrosion Engineer is responsible for material selection, corrosion mechanism identification and prediction at an oil refinery. In addition, the corrosion and materials engineer supports the site corrosion management and static equipment inspection and integrity programs.

As a Corrosion and Materials Engineer intern at our Cherry Point Refinery you will:

• Build relationships and develop a partnership with operations, maintenance, and projects to engage in materials and corrosion initiatives.

•Support Turnaround and Project activities related to the materials and corrosion discipline.

• Provide technical basis for Risk Based Inspection (RBI) activities including turnaround scope development and onstream inspection plans.

• Create, modify, and interpret Integrity Operating Windows (IOWs) and provide technical recommendations to asset teams to minimize equipment damage.

• Participate in Damage Mechanism Reviews (DMRs) including corrosion mechanism identification, estimated damage rates, and susceptible locations.

• Material selection, including technical welding requirements for project and maintenance work.

• Provide technical input to inspectors, integrity specialists, and engineers for equipment inspection coverage and frequency thru data interpretation, analysis, and calculations.

Minimum Requirements

• Pursuing Bachelors Degree

• GPA of 3.0 or higher

• Graduation date between Dec 2024 – May 2025

• bp will not support US immigration sponsorship for internships

• Majoring in one of the following Corrosion/Materials, Mechanical Engineering/Technology, Chemical Engineering, or closely related discipline

At bp, we love our interns! In addition to developing your technical capabilities within your given discipline, we ensure you enjoy your time with us and have a fun summer. Some of the wonderful things you’ll experience as a bp intern are:

12-week internship

•Competitive pay

•Retirement savings opportunities

•bp provided corporate housing with furnished apartments.

•Relocation assistance (if eligible)

•Social events, lunch & learns and community service opportunities.

• “Chat with a Leader” sessions

•Projects centered on meaningful work and true business impacts.

Successful interns will be considered for a full-time role within our One Engineering Program upon earning their degree. The One Engineering Program at bp is a development program for Early career discipline engineers, in which they will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.



