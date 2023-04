Job summary

In this role you will be leading development and delivery of the quality programme for Mauritania & Senegal Operations. This role overall support for Mauritania & Senegal Operations Quality will be based at Sunbury, but we will also have an “in-country” Level H Quality Engineer in support.

Key Accountabilities expected from role:



Lead development and delivery of quality program for Mauritania & Senegal Operations.

Provide quality management and QA/QC support for TARs and Site Projects including planning, contractor management, inspection & testing; completion and certification and assessment and lessons learnt.

Provide quality management support to Operations including for aftermarket services, inspection and repair or existing assets.

Drive, support and facilitate implementation of Right 1 st Time program.

Time program. Responsible for OMS self-verification activities related to OMS clauses 1.3, 1.5, 2.1, 5.1 and 6.4.

Provide commissioning completions, certification, handover, and regulatory compliance support of work scopes including installed equipment/plant certification and handover.

Support development and implementation of quality requirements of Contracts and Purchase Orders (POQRs; Contractor Quality Sections; Quality metrics etc.).

Support and drive implementation of non-conformance management process and system and support failure investigations and root cause analysis.

Monitor and manage contractor and supplier quality oversight activities (e.g., inspection, witnessing critical inspection, tests, and verification activities, review of inspection reports etc.).

Support contractor and supplier performance management (quality oversights, audits, Quality KPIs etc.).

Management of third-party inspection services including budget control, competency assurance and performance management.

Support PSCM SQM team with supplier evaluations, nonconformance management, and performance management for the scope not owned by SQM Quality team.

Assist and support SQM Quality team as required.

Lead continuous improvement activity.

Drive sharing of lessons learnt during implementation of Quality Programs in Projects, TARs and Operations across Quality Discipline and wider BP community.





Essential Education:



Degree qualified in a technical or related discipline (preferred but not essential).



Essential experience and job requirements:



Very strong experience in oil & gas or similar industry.

Strong Quality Management experience.

Quality management experience should include, but not be limited to, quality planning, quality oversight and verification activities, audit, definition and oversight of inspection activities, non-conformance management and effective investigation, data analysis and associated management of trends and systemic quality issues, continuous improvement, working knowledge of international standards (e.g. ISO9001, APIQ1 & Q2).

Strong quality leadership and influencing skills.





Desirable criteria & qualifications:



Chartered Engineer or Chartered Quality Professional.

Previous experience in supporting operations quality activity.