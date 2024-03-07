This role is not eligible for relocation

Innovation & Engineering



Engineering Group



Innovation & engineering

Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero ‎world. All without compromising our operational risk management.

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. We want to be an energy company with purpose; one that is trusted by society, valued by shareholders, and motivating for everyone who works at bp. We’re building an organization that can drive our business ambitions, by being first into markets and delivering efficiencies through automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence. We are building a culture of success and providing our professionals the opportunities to grow and embrace the technologies to deliver our ambitions.

At bp, we are now looking for a dynamic individual to join us as a Measurement & Analyser System Engineer, who will help manage our custody transfer and fiscal measurement systems. These systems quantify how much product we produce and sell and are the starting point for how we monetize our company.

You will work with a Senior Measurement Engineer to ensure that our systems are fit for purpose and the measurement data they produce is accurate and technically defensible - we are looking to you to keep our measurement in good health.

In addition, you will have the opportunity to support our environmental measurement systems, in particular flare measurements to ensure we accurately quantify our emissions in line with bp's sustainability aims.

The role will be based in Baku, Azerbaijan and is open for national applications only.

About the role

In more detail, some of key responsibilities will be to:

Provide Measurement and Analyser Systems (M&AS) support to bp operations.

Carry out data collection and validation from field devices; raise, investigate, and resolve mis measurement, comply and recommend issuance of the monthly measurement report.

Develop measurement uncertainty analysis, mass balance and allocation calculations.

Ensure M&AS reporting is technically defensible.

Update the technical content of Equipment Maintenance Strategies based on equipment performance management data and team feedback / periodic reviews.

Collaborate with the regional environmental team in support of compliance for internal and external reporting and performance management. This includes support of bp’s Sustainability Aims.

Support measurement self-verification activities.

Manage hazard identification and risk assessment processes, especially on analyser systems.

Provide M&AS support to ensure that cyber security risk controls are in place.

About you

Essential education:

You will have a bachelor degree in engineering or technical science fields.

Professional accreditation is desirable (PE or CEng).

Essential experience and skills:

Advanced experience in measurement engineering or measurement science.

Proven working experience with an operator in the Oil & Gas industry.

Demonstrable track record in the field of flow measurement and the operation of measurement systems in line with ISO 10012.

Use of statistical tools for measurement, in particular estimating measurement uncertainty.

Demonstrable track record of collaborating with inter-disciplinary engineering teams.

Proficient level of written and spoken communication in English.

At bp, we provide great environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, and many others benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills: Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Commercial acumen, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical operational safety, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Fire and gas philosophy, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, Instrument and protective systems, Management of change, Network Technologies, Project Management, Safe and reliable operations, Safety critical equipment



