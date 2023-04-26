Measurement Engineer

Job summary

In this role as a member of our Measurement Engineering team, you will provide Measurement and Analyser Systems expertise and apply knowledge and skills to tackle assigned engineering problems across bp.



You will be encouraged to apply engineering principles in all work including: making safety a first priority, focusing on business value, delivering confirmed and validated solutions, along with collaborating with the team, applying wise practices, and meticulous performance management.

Strong emphasis on BP values, including safety, respect, excellence, courage, and a focus on one team, while exhibiting positive behaviors.

Utilise BP practices and standards and contribute to their continuous improvement by codifying takeaways.

Work with individual and team development by participating in community of practices, embracing formal learning opportunities, participating in coaching/mentoring program.

Be familiar with industry and government standards such as API, EI and ISO requirements.

Key Accountabilities

Provides M&AS equipment expertise to squads and teams.

Provides specialist knowledge in measurement uncertainty analysis, mass balance and allocation calculations.

Provides wet gas and multiphase knowledge in equation of state evaluation in measurement applications, including well testing.

Specifically carries out data collection and validation from field devices; raises, investigates, and resolves mismeasurement and misallocations; compiles and recommends issuance of the monthly production report.

Deep knowledge and ability to give insight to Regulatory and Commercial compliance activities.

Ensures M&AS reporting is technically defensible.

Develops and updates the technical content of Equipment Strategies based on equipment performance management data and team feedback / periodic reviews.

Guides the MoC process, and to projects and modifications. Relevant support activities involve regulatory compliance, deviations from internal and external standards, design review, procurement support, life cycle operability & category management.

Works with hazard identification and risk assessment processes, especially on analyser systems. These processes include MoCs, HAZOPs, LOPAs, HAZIDs, Human Factors Analysis, What-Ifs, Vulnerability Studies, Bowties and Risk Action Plans.

Provides M&AS expertise to ensure that cyber security risk controls are in place on all regional measurement systems.

Where applicable, provides guidance of M&AS subcontract engineering support.

Embraces bp’s DE&I culture.

Essential Education:

A relevant degree in science or engineering.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

5 years proven experience in measurement engineering or measurement science.

Experience in the Oil & Gas field

Demonstrated expertise in the practical use of statistical tools for measurement, in particular estimating measurement uncertainty.

Strong analytical skills with knowledge of basic data management principles

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

Innovation & Engineering

Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero ‎world. All without compromising our operational risk management.

Working with us, you can do this by:

deploying our integrated capability and standards in service of our net zero and ‎safety ambitions

driving our digital transformation and pioneering new business models

collaborating to deliver competitive customer-focused energy solutions

originating, scaling and commercializing innovative ideas, and creating ground-breaking new ‎businesses from them

protecting us by assuring management of our greatest physical and digital risk

Because together we are: