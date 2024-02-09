Measurement Engineer - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



About bp TSI:bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.About Role :Provision of deep Measurement (fiscal and non-fiscal) and Analyser Engineering expertise and judgment in service of the assets, working closely with Squad Leads to ensure all issues that require discipline engineering input to resolve. Ensure pragmatic solutions are implemented for management of risk, production efficiency improvement, maintenance, defect elimination and engineering standardization, related to measurement (fiscal and non-fiscal) and analyser systems and support of safe, reliable, and compliant operations.



What you will deliver

Provide specialist Measurement and Analyser Systems (M&AS) support to bp projects, operations, and the organization at large

Provide M&AS performance management expertise to production assets

Conduct data collection and validation from field devices along with raising investigates, resolving mismeasurement and misallocations, compiling, and recommending issuance of the monthly production report

Provide knowledge in measurement uncertainty analysis, mass balance and allocation calculations

Ensure M&AS reporting is technically defensible

Develop and update the technical content of Equipment Strategies based on equipment performance management data and team feedback / periodic reviews

Support design and execution of M&AS elements within site projects

Support with local policies, implementation of ETPs and compliance with national regulations and codes relevant to M&AS are followed

Support development / update of PMRs and maintenance strategies in work management system

Support registration of equipment in the appropriate systems

Conform with ETPs and GISs, comply with national regulations and codes for Measurement Systems

Guides the MoC process and provide relevant support activities involving regulatory compliance, deviations from internal and external standards, design review, procurement support, life cycle operability & category management

Work closely with the regional environmental team in support of compliance for internal and external reporting and performance management

Support with measurement self-verification activities and participate in investigations associated with measurement issues

Work with hazard identification and risk assessment processes, especially on analyzer systems

Provide M&AS expertise to ensure that cyber security risk controls are in place on all regional

Support Forecast and issue draft budgets for M&AS scope on a 12m, 5yr & 10yr basis for Leadership review

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Relevant degree in Science or Engineering

Must have certifications:

Professional accreditation

Preferred education/certifications:

NA

Minimum years of relevant experience:

8 years proven experience in measurement engineering or measurement science and 5 years proven experience working with an operator in the Oil & Gas industry

Total years of experience:

8-12 Years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Demonstrable track record in the performance management of measurement systems in line with ISO 10012

Use of statistical tools for measurement, in particular estimating measurement uncertainty

Demonstrable track record of working in inter-disciplinary engineering teams

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Experience of working as part of a remote team with a collaborative approach to delivery

Track record of engaging across teams and functions to deliver engineering improvements centrally

A proven record of accomplishment in risk management, process safety management and contractor performance management

Proven record of accomplishment in delivering results under pressure

You will work with

ICE Discipline Team

Maintenance Engineering

Operations personnel

Refinery Teams

Shift : Working hours (0900-1800 IST) to support Business Partners

Travel requirements : Up to 10%



