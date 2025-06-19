This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Role: Measurement Tech

Job Summary:

Responsible for carrying out planned or unplanned maintenance and repair activities on a wide range of electronic equipment, related to gas and liquid measurement, process control, and/or safety systems.



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

Measurement Technician position is responsible for carrying out planned or unplanned maintenance and repair activities on a wide range of electronic equipment, Measurment, process control, and/or safety systems.



Key Responsibilities

Responsible for the installation, maintenance, operation, and accuracy of all-natural gas and/or liquid measurement and control facilities located in the Permian Basin

Install, inspect, test, adjust, maintain, operate, troubleshoot, repair, calibrate, and remove advanced measurement, control and regulation equipment, SCADA and quality equipment.

Detect measurement error and correct volumes as needed and provide supporting documentation.

Monitor gas and liquid volumes through the measurement system, ensure all corrections are applied and proper qualities are applied.

Interpret and apply electrical and electronic schematics pertaining to EFM and measurement electronics.

Assess all facets of assigned facilities to ensure accurate measurement and maintaining the company lost and unaccounted for production with a high degree of ownership.

Perform audits of custody transfer and control data when necessary

Responsible for the general upkeep and maintenance of all facilities and equipment phases, oil, Gas, and water allocations as needed.

Oversee the construction and/or maintenance activities performed by third parties.

Identify, report, and correct safety and environmental concerns.

Complete appropriate documentation and paperwork

Demonstrate performance toward operational excellence.

Other duties as assigned.



Essential Education and Experience

5 years’ experience in oil and gas or related industry

Preference for someone who is certified, in gas and liquids measurment, or has completed an apprentice program or equivalent. Minimum high school diploma or equivalent

Experience with work management systems (SAP, Maximo, or similar)

Proficiency with mechanical equipment and Measurment/automation/instrumentation systems

Ideal candidates will have completed schooling in Industrial Measurment, have a relevant associate’s degree, or have extensive experience with measurment and operations in automation, instrumentation, systems.

Job Location: Orla, TX

Lifting Abilities:

Lift with 2 hands from floor to knuckles: 77 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to waist: 77 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to shoulders: 50 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to crown: 34 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Pushing and Pulling Abilities:

Push horizontally with hands placed between waist and mid-chest level to generate a peak force of

120 lbs with two hands x 3,

Pull horizontally with hands placed between waist and mid-chest level to generate a peak force of

120 lbs with two hands x 3,

Carrying Abilities:

Carry with 2 hands at self-selected height: 77 lbs for a distance of 10 feet x 2; self-paced

Stair / Ladder Climbing Abilities:

Stair Climb: Climb up and down a total of 30 steps, self-paced,

Ladder climb Test: Climb up and down 20 rungs, self-paced.

Agilities:

Stooping and Twisting: From standing, perform alternate toe touches x 3 to each side, self-paced but

continuous. Test recipient should reach toward his/her toes on opposite side as far as possible but

actual touching of toes not required,

Kneeling: From standing, kneel on one knee, return to full standing and then kneel on opposite

knee. Repeat kneeling test x 3, each knee, self-paced but continuous,

Sustained Squatting: From standing, lower body into a functional squat position. Hold the squat

position for 30 seconds and then stand.

Repetitive Squatting: Repeat squats x 3 reps, self-paced, no hold time at end range.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $90,000 to $120,000.

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



