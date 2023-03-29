Job summary

We are seeking a highly motivated, adaptable individual with a growth mindset who enjoys a dynamic, hands on, field-based work environment. The successful candidate will be responsible for working in the Permian Operations Upstream business unit with other teams to execute maintenance activities on upstream facilities. The Permian Upstream Mechanic will work closely with management and multi-discipline teams to plan, schedule, and execute preventive and corrective maintenance on a wide range of rotating equipment inclusive of oil export vertical turbine pumps, horizontal SWD pumps, and reciprocating air compressors to preserve the function of equipment, track maintenance history, performance manage 3rd party support, and optimize reliability of critical equipment. This role is critical to delivering on bpx objectives to improve reliability and deliver safe and efficient operations.

Key Accountabilities:

Maintain and repair equipment for upstream facilities including centrifugal and reciprocating air compressors, centrifugal overhung pumps, vertical multi-stage produced water and oil pumps, screw compressors, pneumatic diaphragm pumps. various pressure regulating and flow control valves for process equipment.

Ensures all maintenance work is carried out in a safe manner in accordance with bpx policies and COW procedures.

Effectively follow company rules, guidelines, and health, safety, security and environmental (HSSE) practices and procedures.

Coordinates the planning and implementation of maintenance work with various internal and external stakeholders.

Responsible for following, validating, creating, and improving quality equipment job plans and job tasks.

Liaises with engineers regarding maintenance issues· and equipment type defect elimination strategies.

Respond to equipment breakdowns and participate in RCFA investigations to determine root cause.

Participate in investigations and integrate lessons learned for maintenance activities.

Work with engineering to evaluate maintenance program performance and pursue predictive maintenance analytics.

Perform preventative maintenance as driven by the work management system and provide quality detail and feedback to work completed and discovered.

Execute work management process in alignment with WMS prioritization guidance.

Embed a culture of operating discipline and quality assurance.

Complete material procurement activities in alignment with procurement, supply chain, and COPAS guidelines

Work effectively with MTL and warehousing to manage equipment spares in alignment with cost targets.

Adhere strictly to BPX control of work (COW) and task risk assessment requirements.

Provide BPX oversite of contractor work, ensuring compliance with BPX and regulatory requirements.

Maximize production by meeting product specifications, striving for maximum runtime of the facilities, being helpful and a positive influence, and interacting effectively with other work disciplines, teams, and team members.

Share knowledge with co-workers and strive to meet personal and company business goals and objectives.

Ensures the plant, processes and equipment are functioning efficiently.

Delivers and implements relevant policies in the Operating Management System (OMS).

Complies with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviors

Essential Education:

Highschool or GED

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

10 years minimum experience in oil and gas or similar industry

Experience with work management systems

Experience diagnosing, providing solutions, and executing repairs on oil and gas process static and rotating equipment with minimal supervision.

Proficiency with preventive maintenance on mechanical, process, safety and rotating and equipment.

Track record of success in a dynamic work environment

Embraces change and fosters innovation while maintaining rigorous processes.

Self-motivated individual who can deliver accurate, quality work with minimal supervision.

Strong attention to detail and accuracy.

Location: This role will support the Midstream facilities near Orla, TX.14/14 Rotational ScheduleWe offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $84,000-$114,000*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.