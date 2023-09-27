Mechanical Discipline Lead – Gulf of Mexico (GoM)

BP is looking for a Mechanical Discipline Leader (DL) who will be responsible for managing the static Gulf of Mexico (GoM) Mechanical Discipline Team. This role, works within a squad to support safety, risk and business goals. The Mechanical DL will provide guidance for technical assurance associated with discipline’s activities in the squad while ensuring balance between the team and business needs. The successful candidate will dedicate 60-80% of time to the role with the rest of time delivering as part of squads. Furthermore, the DL is expected to foster excellence in delivery through effective implementation of technical standards while integrating with other disciplines while also fostering excellence in team dynamics through role-modelling bp Values. The DL must ensure implementation of activities in conformance with bp’s Safety & Operational Risk Agenda.
Entity:Production & Operations
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
BP is looking for a Mechanical Discipline Leader (DL) who will be responsible for managing the static Gulf of Mexico (GoM) Mechanical Discipline Team. This role, works within a squad to support safety, risk and business goals.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Tertiary education (degree in Engineering or related field) and/or equivalent relevant professional qualification.
Chartered/Professional Engineer status
Key Accountabilities:
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Anomaly assessment and management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.