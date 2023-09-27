Mechanical Discipline Lead – Gulf of Mexico (GoM)

Job summary

BP is looking for a Mechanical Discipline Leader (DL) who will be responsible for managing the static Gulf of Mexico (GoM) Mechanical Discipline Team. This role, works within a squad to support safety, risk and business goals. The Mechanical DL will provide guidance for technical assurance associated with discipline’s activities in the squad while ensuring balance between the team and business needs. The successful candidate will dedicate 60-80% of time to the role with the rest of time delivering as part of squads. Furthermore, the DL is expected to foster excellence in delivery through effective implementation of technical standards while integrating with other disciplines while also fostering excellence in team dynamics through role-modelling bp Values. The DL must ensure implementation of activities in conformance with bp’s Safety & Operational Risk Agenda.

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Essential Education:

Tertiary education (degree in Engineering or related field) and/or equivalent relevant professional qualification.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

An experienced person with leadership capabilities

Extensive technical background in the Mechanical discipline as well as deep understanding of interfaces with other disciplines

Business and performance oriented, ability to make value & risk-based prioritization decisions

Good knowledge of agile techniques

Must be authorized to work in the United States

Desirable Criteria:

Chartered/Professional Engineer status

Key Accountabilities:

Manage the static mechanical discipline for GoM:

Executes the business discipline backlog

Drives standardization and continuous improvement

Enforces technical standards through verification and guidance for technical assurance on work completed; makes decisions on exceptions within approval levels

Ensures technical processes are up to date, pragmatic and aligned with relevant requirements, endorsing deviation where required

Promotes knowledge sharing among team members for consistency of solutions and sharing of ideas and findings

Contracts Accountable Manager (CAM) for some business wide contracts

People management and deployment:

Career development of team to grow technical and leadership capability of the organization

Deployment of people in line with business discipline backlog

Creates an atmosphere of confidence, psychological safety and motivation

Ensures the discipline works as One Team with other disciplines in the business to maximize the value of the business and to ensure operational efficiency

Supports management of discipline-related risks depending on classification as per agreed accountabilities

Provide visible safety leadership to model desired behaviors in order to help prevent accidents or harm to people

Supports business prioritization and technical verification:

Verifies work based on RAPIDs and RACIs, as described in workflows (incl. consideration of risk)

Understands unit priorities and supports squad leaders to build their backlogs

Embeds findings from safety related incidents across the unit

Supports discipline managers to define priorities for the discipline and incorporate into the prioritization process

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Anomaly assessment and management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines



