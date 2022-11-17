Job summary

In the role of Mechanical Engineer you will be required to provide mechanical engineering support for DDI, Mothballing and Demolition scope. Identify and address engineering issues during the preparation and execution of the scope, in a manner that meets the BP Kwinana values and National/Company engineering standards. Assess, manage and co-ordinate necessary design work, execution details and MoC, marking up and process detailed drawings and procedures to completion. Obtain statutory authority/other approval where appropriate. Liaise with the DDI coordinators, contractors, HSE and managers to ensure that all engineering solutions and associated designs are understood, agreed and the necessary change management and safety review mechanisms have been applied.



Please note, this is a 12 month, fixed term contract.



Key Responsibilities

Provide engineering/technical assessment/analysis/advice/support to DDI, Mothballing and Demolition to address mechanical and safety performance issues. Responsibilities include: Leak sealing procedures. Temporary and Permanent repairs. Adhere to punchlisting and completions process including inspection of equipment at hold points and acceptance of completed activities. Investigation of root causes of problems/failures and recommending risk reduction or risk control methods. Manage the deferment and redundant equipment process. Development of engineering solutions in accordance with MOC process. Ensure MOC’s and actions for the assets are efficiently managed and progressed as per the identified and agreed priorities.

Contribute to DDI, Mothballing and Demolition strategy reviews and recommend fit-for-purpose solutions.

Ensure the application of relevant codes and practices, Group Engineering Technical Practices (ETP’s) and Site Technical Practices (STP’s) and contribute to the review and improvement process. Always aligned with Health and Safety regulations and site directions.

Provide input into the work management process

Prepare scope of works for fabrications and Engineering purchases, evaluating received tenders.

The role is more technical in nature with focus on short to medium term issues.

Some refinery/process plants experience, including technical exposure to: project execution, design, construction knowledge including shutdowns and demolition.

Problem solving

Communication Skills

Understanding standards

Influencing Skills

Improving Performance

Management of Change

In-depth understanding of engineering standards and application to DDI, Mothball and Demolition activities.

Managing the balance between medium term and urgent priorities.

Maintain strong relationship with multi-discipline team, always displaying good attitude and complying with BP Values and Behaviours.

BP is an equal opportunity employer supporting diversity in our workforce. BP Australia & New Zealand encourages women, people of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, Maori and Pacific Islander heritage and people of culturally diverse backgrounds to apply. If this opportunity sounds like you, then we would love to hear from you.Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.