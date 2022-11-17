.
In the role of Mechanical Engineer you will be required to provide mechanical engineering support for DDI, Mothballing and Demolition scope. Identify and address engineering issues during the preparation and execution of the scope, in a manner that meets the BP Kwinana values and National/Company engineering standards. Assess, manage and co-ordinate necessary design work, execution details and MoC, marking up and process detailed drawings and procedures to completion. Obtain statutory authority/other approval where appropriate. Liaise with the DDI coordinators, contractors, HSE and managers to ensure that all engineering solutions and associated designs are understood, agreed and the necessary change management and safety review mechanisms have been applied.
Please note, this is a 12 month, fixed term contract.
Key Responsibilities