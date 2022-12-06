Mechanical Engineer

Role Synopsis
Mauritania and Senegal is a new Region, and this role offers an exciting opportunity to work in an emerging world class hydrocarbon basin in a development that is not only a significant event for bp but also the two countries involved.
The role will support Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) Phase 1, which consists of 12 subsea wells in 2800m water depth tied back to a gas processing FPSO positioned between the field and a nearshore hub/terminal hosting a leased floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) vessel and LNG export terminal facilities.
Initially you will provide technical oversight and verification of the project scope and deliver operational readiness to set the region up for a successful start-up and stay up. As GTA Phase 1 approaches start-up in 2023 you will transition into the Facilities squad and will have the opportunity to ensure pragmatic solutions are implemented for management of risk, production efficiency improvement, maintenance, defect elimination and engineering standardization.
Key Responsibilities:
In the project phase you will have the opportunity to set the operation up for success by supporting a wide range of Operations Readiness activities, such as:
Essential Experience and job requirements