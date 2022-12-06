Job summary

Role Synopsis

Mauritania and Senegal is a new Region, and this role offers an exciting opportunity to work in an emerging world class hydrocarbon basin in a development that is not only a significant event for bp but also the two countries involved.



The role will support Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) Phase 1, which consists of 12 subsea wells in 2800m water depth tied back to a gas processing FPSO positioned between the field and a nearshore hub/terminal hosting a leased floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) vessel and LNG export terminal facilities.



Initially you will provide technical oversight and verification of the project scope and deliver operational readiness to set the region up for a successful start-up and stay up. As GTA Phase 1 approaches start-up in 2023 you will transition into the Facilities squad and will have the opportunity to ensure pragmatic solutions are implemented for management of risk, production efficiency improvement, maintenance, defect elimination and engineering standardization.



Key Responsibilities:

In the project phase you will have the opportunity to set the operation up for success by supporting a wide range of Operations Readiness activities, such as:

Reviewing and verifying project documents and participating in project related activities, identifying any risks and vulnerabilities.

Reviewing management of change relating to mechanical equipment to make sure the impact to operations and region stakeholders is correctly represented.

Being responsible for discipline technical review of operating, maintenance, commissioning and start-up procedures.

Develop, review and give technical approval for mechanical operations documentation requiring operations and engineering input

Supporting the maintenance build activity, including reviewing and approving mechanical generic and specific equipment strategies

Developing site and regional processes and procedures for the operate phase

Providing mechanical engineering expertise by performing and reviewing complex, or non-routine calculations and analyses.

Providing discipline expertise to: management of changes, brownfield projects and modifications

As we transition into operations the focus will change and you will drive safe and reliable operations by:

Essential Experience and job requirements

Experience and technical understanding of engineering, maintenance and operation of mechanical equipment in oil & gas processing facilities

Knowledge of governing codes, industry standards and local regulations relevant to mechanical engineering, and proven ability in practical application of engineering standards and practices for mechanical equipment.

managing risks, vulnerabilities and failures, including root cause failure analysis

working using agile principles and tools

working in LNG facilities

There is a preference that you hold chartered engineer status. It is also desirable that you have experience of