Job summary

The Mechanical Engineer position serves as a member of the Cherry Point Technical Team and supports the delivery of cost-effective, safe, environmentally sound, and reliable unit operations. The position utilizes leading edge technologies in the monitoring, evaluation, maintenance, repair, selection, and upgrading of equipment to maximize unit availability and performance. The position will work with other engineering, maintenance, and operations personnel, as well as industry experts, in both project and day-to-day support roles.

Key Accountabilities:

Provides technical support, guidance, direction, and leadership for reliability issues involving fixed equipment (piping, pressure vessels, exchangers, heaters, tanks, etc.).

Defines the scope of fixed equipment repairs including weld procedures and material selection.

Assists in the development, procurement, planning and execution of turnaround scope.

Provides technical review and recommendations on life cycle management of equipment including inspection, maintenance, repair and replacement plans.

Leads and/or participates in root cause analysis of fixed equipment failures.

Identifies and implements reliability improvement strategies, practices, and projects.

Performs API Level 1 or 2 fitness for service evaluations.

Provides short-term, hands-on troubleshooting and maintenance of mechanical and related equipment problems.

Works independently to carry out complex activities.

Capable of performing pipe stress calculations/evaluations.

Creates and stores engineering calculations for future work scope development and history preservation.

Essential Education:

Minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Essential Experience:

2-3 years of plant maintenance, reliability, or relevant engineering experience required.

Specific knowledge and experience with refinery process equipment (exchangers, piping and pressure vessels, heaters, tanks, etc) is required.

Must have strong computer skills including MS Software and ability to utilize spreadsheets and databases

Excellent communication and facilitation skills with technical, management, craft and operators are required

Currently holds a TWIC or eligible for TWIC.

Desirable Criteria and Qualifications:

Technical competency in troubleshooting, asset upgrade and design changes and Predictive Maintenance techniques’.

Knowledge of Solidworks software or equivalent.

Turnaround maintenance experience

API 510/570 exposure and experience.

