A new exciting job opportunity has arisen for a Mechanical Engineer to join us in Sunbury. As a Mechanical Engineer you will support the development of the technical scope of project options to ensure selection and progression of safe, competitive and robust projects.
At bp we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050.
To achieve this goal, bp will deliver a large portfolio of H2 projects covering Green, Blue, Energy Hubs and H2 vector export. This portfolio of projects will be delivered from optimize (FEL2) through execute by the P&O Projects H2 & CCUS operating base.
The operating base engineering is led by the Discipline Manager H2 & CCUS with discipline engineers deployed to central teams, front end and project delivery teams via the relevant discipline lead.
This role is a discipline engineer as part of the H2 & CCUS engineering organization and will have the opportunity to be deployed to green, blue, export hubs and vectors. The role can be deployed from early project stages through pre-FEED, FEED and detailed engineering, including right through to site delivery.
The locations for deliver varies from bp main offices to engineering contractors and sites. The range of projects offers flexibility to support a range of competency, prior experience and development.
The discipline engineer role will work with engineering contractors and equipment suppliers to support optimal, safe, reliable and deliverable engineering solutions.
Bachelor degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!
