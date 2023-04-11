BP AGT is looking for Mechanical Engineer who will provide deep technical expertise for the mechanical design integrity of the BP assets. You will make sure that relevant industry standards, engineering technical practices and site technical specifications are respectively applied. You will assure that mechanical engineering design meets these standards and proactively look for ways of improving engineering efficiency, reducing complexity, minimize cost and downtime of equipment.
You will ensure pragmatic solutions are implemented for management of risk, production efficiency improvement, maintenance, defect elimination and engineering standardization in support of safe, reliable and compliant operations.
Key accountabilities: