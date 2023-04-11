Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

BP AGT is looking for Mechanical Engineer who will provide deep technical expertise for the mechanical design integrity of the BP assets. You will make sure that relevant industry standards, engineering technical practices and site technical specifications are respectively applied. You will assure that mechanical engineering design meets these standards and proactively look for ways of improving engineering efficiency, reducing complexity, minimize cost and downtime of equipment.



You will ensure pragmatic solutions are implemented for management of risk, production efficiency improvement, maintenance, defect elimination and engineering standardization in support of safe, reliable and compliant operations.



Key accountabilities:

Provides mechanical engineering (ME) expertise to other teams by performing and reviewing complex, or non-routine mechanical engineering calculations and analyses.

Ensure that the mechanical engineering best practices and common standards are identified, evaluated and utilized where appropriate, through working with the with discipline networks throughout BP. Ensure that lessons learnt are similarly networked and shared.

Provides ME expertise to Management of Changes (MoC) and to brownfield projects and modifications.

Provides ME expertise to hazard identification and risk assessment processes.

Provides ME expertise in performing incident investigations and defect investigations.

Ensures that the inspection, testing, maintenance and condition monitoring tasks are aligned with the technical intent of Equipment Strategies.

Develops and updates the technical content of Equipment Strategies based on equipment performance feedback and performs periodic review of inspection and monitoring effectiveness.

Ensure, as applicable, that all cross-disciplinary attributes are adequately included in the day-to-day engineering support, i.e. process, process safety, rotating equipment, welding, materials, and inspection.

Performs reliability analysis for mechanical equipment using surveillance, maintenance and condition monitoring data, and trends performance metrics.

Provides ME expertise to delivery of regional actions. Leads on resolution of complex, multi-discipline technical issues where the dominant component is mechanical engineering.

Records relevant learnings in shared learning systems, incorporates into local activities and escalates high priority lessons.

It will be essential to have: