Mechanical Engineer (Co-Op) Whiting, IN - US

Job summary

Grade K Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Please note: you can apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications. 16-week Co-Op (8/12-11/29)

bp’s modernized Whiting refinery is the largest in the Midwest and a critical supplier of fuel in the region. It is bp’s largest refinery worldwide, capable of processing around 430,000 barrels of crude oil and producing it into 19 million gallons of refined products every day. The Whiting Refinery supports the average daily travel of more than 7 million cars and produces about 7 percent of all asphalt in the United States.

Taking on the role as Mechanical Engineering Co-Op means providing technical support for operating units, as well as designing and leading various projects. Alongside a strong technical degree in Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, or a related subject, that means providing solutions on a wide range of engineering problems for major unit maintenance events and working alongside a diverse, multidiscipline team.

As a Mechanical Engineering Co-Op in Refinery Reliability & Maintenance at the Whiting Refinery you will:

Be a vital part of a multidiscipline team made up of operations, maintenance, environmental, and safety engineering personnel

Learn general refinery processes and equipment design, and how to apply engineering fundamentals to solve problems within the plant.

Design modifications to fluid flow piping systems, including analyzing stresses and flexibility to ensure safe and reliable operations.

Troubleshoot equipment, determine root causes of failures, and develop repair plans or improved designs per industry codes, such as ASME, API, ANSI, and ASTM.

Perform engineering analyses to provide evidence for financial and business decisions.

Make our processes more cost effective, efficient, and technologically competitive.

Minimum requirements

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher

No sponsorship is available for this position

Seeking a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering

Graduating between Dec 2024 and Summer 2025 (Jrs)

Graduating between Dec 2025 and Summer 2026 (Soph)

Successful interns/Co-Ops will be considered for a full-time role within our One Engineering Program upon earning their degree. The One Engineering Program at bp is a development program for Early career discipline engineers, in which they will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.

At bp, we are committed to our interns & Co-Ops! In addition to developing your technical capabilities within your given discipline, we ensure you enjoy your time with us and have a fun summer.

Some of the wonderful things you’ll experience as a bp Co-Op are:

• 16-week Co-Op (8/12-11/29)

• Competitive pay

• Retirement savings opportunities

• bp provided corporate housing with furnished apartments or hotel accommodations

• Relocation assistance (if eligible)

• Social events, lunch & learns, and community service opportunities

• “Chat with a Leader” sessions

• Projects centered on meaningful work and true business impacts

Located on the Lake Michigan shoreline in northwest Indiana, not only is Whiting the largest refinery in the Midwest — it also makes enormous contributions to the region’s transportation network. The Whiting refinery can process around 440,000 barrels of crude oil every day. Everyday the refinery produces around 10 million gallons of gasoline, 4 million gallons of diesel and 2 million gallons of jet fuel. bp’s Whiting refinery can produce enough gasoline each day to support the average daily travel of more than 7 million cars. With more than 130 years of operations, bp’s Whiting refinery team is looking to the future by making strides to improve the facility’s efficiency and help reduce its emissions.

PRODUCTION & OPERATIONS

This is the place to truly drive change. Our people develop hydrocarbon resources, deliver projects, operate refineries as well as oil and gas production assets.

Join us and make a difference by:

• making our production and operations safer and more standardized

• driving quicker reduction of our carbon emissions

• growing cash returns and delivering improved reliability and optimization

• maximizing efficiency through sharing resources

• accelerating the digital transformation of our operating assets

• developing our people faster, leveraging the scale of P&O

• building greater integration and collaboration in service of our purpose



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

