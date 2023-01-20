Mechanical Engineer - Daedalus Kwinana Renewable Fuels Project

Job summary
As a Mechanical Engineer you will provide mechanical engineering expertise and judgment in service of the assets, working closely with offshore platforms and onshore units and squads to ensure efficient handover of all issues that require field guidance to resolve. Ensure pragmatic solutions are implemented for management of risk, production efficiency improvement, maintenance, defect elimination and engineering standardization in support of safe, reliable and compliant operations.
As the Mechanical Engineer you will be part of the Engineering Team responsible for reviewing technical work done by contractor(s) and providing technical guidance and assurance for the project.
What you will deliver:
Essential Education and Experience:
- Provide verification and oversight of the contractor's delivery to ensure safe, cost effective and competitive engineering .
- Provide mechanical engineering technical guidance and assurance for Projects. Review and advise on mechanical engineering deliverables from the Engineering Contractor
- Work with the Contractor during specification, tender, selection, purchase and installation of static and rotating equipment to provide BP technical integrity assurance
- Evaluate requests for deviations or exemptions to the established specifications and standards
- Provide leadership in addressing mechanical design issues with considerations of cost, schedule, and quality
- Determine risks to delivery and ensure adequate risk mitigation plans are in place
- Provide technical input to risk assessments, Management of Change reviews, and project reviews
- Maintain a working knowledge of all relevant codes, standards, and regulations that pertain to piping and mechanical equipment
Desirable Criteria:
- Engineering Degree, with more than 7 years relevant experience in project execution
- Member of Engineers Australia or similar body
- Advanced relevant work experience, preferable in the oil and gas industry
- Experience in a front line mechanical engineering role in projects and/or operations in oil & gas petrochemical facilities
- Works proactively
- Promotes open and effective communication
- Coaches others to help in their development
- Demonstrates shared commitment to the success of the team and wider organization
- Demonstrates respect for other people’s cultures and perspectives
- Takes appropriate risks, using management of change processes to delivery successfully
- Strong general experience with static equipment including generalist – design, operation & maintenance.
Who you will work with:
- Experience and knowledge of rotating equipment
bp’s ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get to net zero. To support bp’s ambition, and to meet its published net zero targets, significant investment in sources of renewable energy is required.
As the world seeks lower carbon fuels, bp sees clear opportunities to leverage its portfolio of assets and customer base –sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) plays an important role in this as part of the biofuels transition growth engine
The Daedalus Kwinana Renewable Fuels Project present the unique challenge of re-purpose some of the existing units of the previous Kwinana Refinery with the construction of new units for the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel by the year 2026.
As part of the engineering team, the mechanical engineer will work with a high performance and motivated team with a range of internal and external stakeholders (like government entities, technology providers, other BP projects around the world, and engineering contractors) to deliver the objectives
BP is an equal opportunity employer supporting diversity in our workforce. BP Australia & New Zealand encourages women, people of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, Maori and Pacific Islander heritage and people of culturally diverse backgrounds to apply. If this opportunity sounds like you, then we would love to hear from you.To apply, please click on the 'Apply' button below and follow the prompts.
Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.