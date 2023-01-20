Mechanical Engineer - Daedalus Kwinana Renewable Fuels Project

Job summary

As a Mechanical Engineer you will provide mechanical engineering expertise and judgment in service of the assets, working closely with offshore platforms and onshore units and squads to ensure efficient handover of all issues that require field guidance to resolve. Ensure pragmatic solutions are implemented for management of risk, production efficiency improvement, maintenance, defect elimination and engineering standardization in support of safe, reliable and compliant operations.

As the Mechanical Engineer you will be part of the Engineering Team responsible for reviewing technical work done by contractor(s) and providing technical guidance and assurance for the project.



What you will deliver:

Provide verification and oversight of the contractor's delivery to ensure safe, cost effective and competitive engineering .

Provide mechanical engineering technical guidance and assurance for Projects. Review and advise on mechanical engineering deliverables from the Engineering Contractor

Work with the Contractor during specification, tender, selection, purchase and installation of static and rotating equipment to provide BP technical integrity assurance

Evaluate requests for deviations or exemptions to the established specifications and standards

Provide leadership in addressing mechanical design issues with considerations of cost, schedule, and quality

Determine risks to delivery and ensure adequate risk mitigation plans are in place

Provide technical input to risk assessments, Management of Change reviews, and project reviews

Maintain a working knowledge of all relevant codes, standards, and regulations that pertain to piping and mechanical equipment

Engineering Degree, with more than 7 years relevant experience in project execution

Member of Engineers Australia or similar body

Advanced relevant work experience, preferable in the oil and gas industry

Experience in a front line mechanical engineering role in projects and/or operations in oil & gas petrochemical facilities

Works proactively

Promotes open and effective communication

Coaches others to help in their development

Demonstrates shared commitment to the success of the team and wider organization

Demonstrates respect for other people’s cultures and perspectives

Takes appropriate risks, using management of change processes to delivery successfully

Strong general experience with static equipment including generalist – design, operation & maintenance.

Experience and knowledge of rotating equipment

bp’s ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get to net zero. To support bp’s ambition, and to meet its published net zero targets, significant investment in sources of renewable energy is required.As the world seeks lower carbon fuels, bp sees clear opportunities to leverage its portfolio of assets and customer base –sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) plays an important role in this as part of the biofuels transition growth engineThe Daedalus Kwinana Renewable Fuels Project present the unique challenge of re-purpose some of the existing units of the previous Kwinana Refinery with the construction of new units for the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel by the year 2026.As part of the engineering team, the mechanical engineer will work with a high performance and motivated team with a range of internal and external stakeholders (like government entities, technology providers, other BP projects around the world, and engineering contractors) to deliver the objectivesBP is an equal opportunity employer supporting diversity in our workforce. BP Australia & New Zealand encourages women, people of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, Maori and Pacific Islander heritage and people of culturally diverse backgrounds to apply. If this opportunity sounds like you, then we would love to hear from you.Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.