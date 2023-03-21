Job summary

Mechanical Engineer (Early Career) - Houston, TX

Mechanical Engineers at bp ensure the ongoing integrity of our facilities by integrating Mechanical, Subsea, Floating Systems, and Process Engineers. Subsea and Floating Systems Engineers provide flow assurance support for subsea risers and flowlines and collaborate with wells and process engineers when vital. Process Engineers optimize facility performance via investigations, process surveillance, and performance analysis.



As an Early Career Mechanical Engineer, you will:

Be an integral part of the entire lifecycle of our equipment from the initial design to selection to specification and layout of our equipment & machinery

Work as part of a team that maintains, inspects, and manages specifications for static equipment

Interact on a day-to-day basis with contractors and other project staff and providing your technical knowledge to support Major Projects

Align strictly to bp’s integrity management and health, safety, security and environment principles

Taking on the role as Mechanical Engineering Challenger means managing the integrity of offshore piping, pressure vessels, valves, and heat exchangers. Alongside a strong degree in a technical field, such as mechanical engineering or a related degree, that means having excellent problem-solving skills and a passion for ensuring BP’s safety standards and new environmental ambitions.

This role will be a part of bp’s One Engineering Program. Through this program, early career discipline engineers will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed. The One Engineering Program is structured with three key components:



Experience

Opportunity to build technical depth and breadth of experience

Two 18-month assessments, including one field experience (likely rotating offshore)

Development

Technical development aligned to discipline roadmaps

Building of interpersonal and enabling skills

Support towards professional accreditation or chartership

Support

Part of the global engineering community and One bp early careers network

Dedicated program team, day-to-day support, mentoring and advice

Technical support network



Minimum requirements

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.2 or higher

No sponsorship is available for this position

Seeking a Bachelor's degree in Engineering

Graduation date between December 2020 - May 2023 or recently graduated within the past 3 years

