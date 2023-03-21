Mechanical Engineer (Early Career) - Houston, TX
Mechanical Engineers at bp ensure the ongoing integrity of our facilities by integrating Mechanical, Subsea, Floating Systems, and Process Engineers. Subsea and Floating Systems Engineers provide flow assurance support for subsea risers and flowlines and collaborate with wells and process engineers when vital. Process Engineers optimize facility performance via investigations, process surveillance, and performance analysis.
As an Early Career Mechanical Engineer, you will:
Be an integral part of the entire lifecycle of our equipment from the initial design to selection to specification and layout of our equipment & machinery
Work as part of a team that maintains, inspects, and manages specifications for static equipment
Interact on a day-to-day basis with contractors and other project staff and providing your technical knowledge to support Major Projects
Align strictly to bp’s integrity management and health, safety, security and environment principles
Taking on the role as Mechanical Engineering Challenger means managing the integrity of offshore piping, pressure vessels, valves, and heat exchangers. Alongside a strong degree in a technical field, such as mechanical engineering or a related degree, that means having excellent problem-solving skills and a passion for ensuring BP’s safety standards and new environmental ambitions.
This role will be a part of bp’s One Engineering Program. Through this program, early career discipline engineers will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed. The One Engineering Program is structured with three key components:
Experience
Opportunity to build technical depth and breadth of experience
Two 18-month assessments, including one field experience (likely rotating offshore)
Development
Technical development aligned to discipline roadmaps
Building of interpersonal and enabling skills
Support towards professional accreditation or chartership
Support
Part of the global engineering community and One bp early careers network
Dedicated program team, day-to-day support, mentoring and advice
Technical support network
Minimum requirements
Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.2 or higher
No sponsorship is available for this position
Seeking a Bachelor's degree in Engineering
Graduation date between December 2020 - May 2023 or recently graduated within the past 3 years