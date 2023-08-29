Mechanical Engineer (Early Career) - Whiting, IN

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Grade J Responsible for providing Mechanical engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to assist in resolving problems and developing engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Grade JResponsible for providing Mechanical engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to assist in resolving problems and developing engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Job Description:

Taking on the role as Mechanical Engineer means providing technical support for operating units, as well as designing and leading various projects. Alongside a strong technical degree in Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, or a related subject, that means providing solutions on a wide range of engineering problems for major unit maintenance events and working alongside a diverse, multidiscipline team.

As an Early Career Mechanical Engineer at Whiting, you will:

Be a vital part of a multidiscipline team made up of operations, maintenance, environmental, and safety engineering personnel

Craft the piping system layout, analyzing the flexibility of the pumping and fluid flow system, repairing the pressure vessel design, and so much more

Troubleshoot equipment, discover root cause failure, and use design codes, such as ASME, API, ANSI, and ASTM, to provide evidence for financial and business decisions

Make our process more cost effective, efficient, and technologically competitive

Minimum requirements

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher

No sponsorship is available for this position

Seeking a Bachelor's degree in Engineering

Graduating between December 2023-May 2024 or graduated within the last 3 years

This role will be a part of bp’s One Engineering Program. Through this program, early career discipline engineers will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed. The One Engineering Program is structured with three key components:

Experience

Opportunity to build technical depth and breadth of experience

Two 18-month assessments, including one field experience

Development

Technical development aligned to discipline roadmaps

Building of interpersonal and enabling skills

Support towards professional accreditation or chartership

Support

Part of the global engineering community and One bp early careers network

Dedicated program team, day-to-day support, mentoring and advice

Technical support network

Located on the Lake Michigan shoreline in northwest Indiana, not only is Whiting the largest refinery in the Midwest — it also makes enormous contributions to the region’s transportation network. The Whiting refinery can process around 440,000 barrels of crude oil every day. Everyday the refinery produces around 10 million gallons of gasoline, 4 million gallons of diesel and 2 million gallons of jet fuel. bp’s Whiting refinery can produce enough gasoline each day to support the average daily travel of more than 7 million cars. With more than 130 years of operations, bp’s Whiting refinery team is looking to the future by making strides to improve the facility’s efficiency and help reduce its emissions.

PRODUCTION & OPERATIONS

This is the place to truly drive change. Our people develop hydrocarbon resources, deliver projects, operate refineries as well as oil and gas production assets. Join us and make a difference by:

• making our production and operations safer and more standardized

• driving quicker reduction of our carbon emissions

• growing cash returns and delivering improved reliability and optimization

• maximizing efficiency through sharing resources

• accelerating the digital transformation of our operating assets

• developing our people faster, leveraging the scale of P&O

• building greater integration and collaboration in service of our purpose



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Anomaly assessment and management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.