Mechanical Engineer - Early Careers

The Challenger Mobility Engineer role is primarily intended to serve the talent development pipeline for future professional engineers, technologists and business leaders. The role holders are expected to acquire and enhance a wide variety of skills principally through ‘on-the-job’ learning in a number of technology focused placements over a period of 3-4 years. The role holders also undertake a variety of prescribed and elective professional training in accordance with a number of syllabuses including from the bp One Engineering program, Applied Sciences and from the Institution of Mechanical Engineers. Upon successful completion of the One Engineering program, the holder shall have developed adequate competence and experience to be automatically eligible for placement into I grade roles.
Make positive contributions to the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), bp’s business resource groups and the wider community.