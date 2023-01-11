Mechanical Engineer - Early Careers

Job summary

About the Role

The Challenger Mobility Engineer role is primarily intended to serve the talent development pipeline for future professional engineers, technologists and business leaders. The role holders are expected to acquire and enhance a wide variety of skills principally through ‘on-the-job’ learning in a number of technology focused placements over a period of 3-4 years. The role holders also undertake a variety of prescribed and elective professional training in accordance with a number of syllabuses including from the bp One Engineering program, Applied Sciences and from the Institution of Mechanical Engineers. Upon successful completion of the One Engineering program, the holder shall have developed adequate competence and experience to be automatically eligible for placement into I grade roles.

Key Accountabilities

Adhere to bp’s Code of Conduct and uphold bp’s Value & Behaviors.

Complete bp and site on-boarding training and attend networking events.

Self-management of personal and professional competence development across a range of engineering, technology, digital and business fields in accordance with the bp Challenger, One Engineering and Applied Sciences training syllabuses.

Work towards achieving professional recognition of competence or chartered membership of an appropriate engineering or science professional body.

Work within secondments to deliver assigned projects and tasks that both provide opportunity for development, fulfil business needs and deliver bp’s strategy.

Develop personal leadership skills and behaviors according to the Challenger Ignite program.

Provide unique insights and apply thought leadership in areas of academic specialism.

Act as ambassadors for bp, Applied Sciences and the engineering profession both within and outside of bp.

Make positive contributions to the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), bp’s business resource groups and the wider community.

Minimum Requirements