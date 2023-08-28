Mechanical Engineer (Early Careers) - Cherry Point Refinery

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Grade JResponsible for providing Mechanical engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to assist in resolving problems and developing engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Job Description:

Bp’s Cherry Point refinery is one of the most modern refineries in the US, the largest in Washington, and the fourth largest on the West Coast. It supplies about 20 percent of Washington’s gasoline needs and fuels, and a significant amount of the jet fuel to Seattle, Portland and Vancouver, BC international airports.

As a Mechanical Engineer Graduate at Cherry Point, you will:

Be a vital part of a multidiscipline team made up of operations, maintenance, environmental, and safety engineering personnel. Craft the piping system layout, analyzing the flexibility of the pumping and fluid flow system, repairing the pressure vessel design, and so much more. Troubleshoot equipment, discover root cause failure, and use design codes, such as ASME, API, ANSI, and ASTM, to provide evidence for financial and business decisions.

Make our process more cost effective, efficient, and technologically competitive.

Taking on the role as Mechanical Engineering graduate means providing technical support for operating units, as well as designing and leading various projects. Alongside a strong technical degree in Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, or a related subject, that means providing solutions on a wide range of engineering problems for major unit maintenance events and working alongside a diverse, multidiscipline team.

Minimum Requirements

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher

No sponsorship is available for this position

Seeking a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering

Graduating Between Dec 2023 and May 2024

Are you ready to ignite your potential with BP?

An Early Careers Mecha engineer at the Cherry Point Refinery will start off their rotation as part of the Process Engineering Team to provide high quality engineering support for the site’s Operations, Maintenance, Turnaround, Projects, and Optimization Teams to ensure the safe, reliable, compliant, and competitive operation of the facility and to support the Refinery’s transformation into a lower carbon Integrated Energy Hub.

• The Process Engineering Team provides skills that are critical to the business and the success of the transformation, and as such the roles tend to be dynamic, fast paced, and highly visible.

• An example first rotation would be a Process Support Engineer who supports Unit Process Engineers with delivery of their accountabilities, completes special projects and initiatives that improve overall effectiveness of Process Engineering Team, complete projects that cross areas and/or require sustained longer-term focus, and assists in process troubleshooting that crosses unit boundaries and planning/implementing unit test runs.

This role will be a part of bp’s One Engineering Program. Through this program, early career discipline engineers will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed. The One Engineering Program is structured with three key components:

Experience

Opportunity to build technical depth and breadth of experience

Two 18-month assessments, including one field experience

Development

Technical development aligned to discipline roadmaps

Building of interpersonal and enabling skills

Support towards professional accreditation or chartership

Support

Part of the global engineering community and One bp early careers network

Dedicated program team, day-to-day support, mentoring and advice

Technical support network



