Job summary

The Mechanical Engineer II (ME) serves as the primary point of contact for technical support of their assigned Asset(s). This includes troubleshooting emerging equipment issues and designing solutions for equipment repairs. The ME will collaborate with their asset team (maintenance and operations) and other engineering disciplines in order to support their area’s mechanical integrity and reliability needs.



Primary responsibilities:

Competent in industry standards and codes (ASME and API).

Design permanent and temporary repair solutions for equipment (piping, pressure vessels, heat exchangers, etc.) based on their appropriate industry standards and codes Utilizes knowledge of corrosion damage mechanisms and modes of failure in design for reliable solutions Applies reliability principles in making decisions for equipment repairs

Responsible for engineering deliverables such as: Piping and pressure vessel design Equipment fitness for service assessments Field support for maintenance and operational troubleshooting

Supporting personal and process safety, including management of change

Support Asset maintenance to ensure accuracy in preventative maintenance planning and sparing strategies

Understand Asset equipment and processes to properly monitor unit health

Provide mechanical engineering and integrity input for Asset outages and Turnarounds

Expectation to uphold bp’s safety culture and beliefs



Opportunities:

Able to develop deep understandings of mechanical engineering as they apply to your interests and your refinery Asset

Explore opportunities in other primary refinery functions such as operations, maintenance, inspection, etc.

Collaborate with bp global specialists and industry experts for personal development and technical problem solving

Participate in training opportunities for both industry and technical skills

Support reliability and sustainability of bp’s largest refinery during the energy transition to net zero



About you

A Mechanical Engineering Degree and relevant knowledge and experience to refinery equipment is preferred for this role, however a bachelor’s degree in Engineering and a minimum 2 years of relevant experience is the requirement.