Mechanical Engineer II

The Mechanical Engineer Flex is a mid-level position for Mechanical engineers within the Technical Department. Your focus will be to provide technical support to the area of the refinery they assigned. This may include day to day unit support or flow to work support for issues, improvement projects, major equipment outages, and turnarounds. You will interface daily with the Maintenance Engineers, Reliability Engineers, as well as various members of the asset teams and supporting roles.

Primary responsibilities and tasks expected from role:



Assignments and Technical Support: Perform responsibilities per BP Values and Behaviours and the BP Code of Conduct

Deliver complete and accurate engineering solutions for assignments in Job Note format

Document engineering reviews with recommendations in Engineering Reliability Report format

Validate assignment objectives for alignment within the asset team by obtaining background and guidance from operators, crafts, process, etc…

Understand the justification/business unit need for assignments

Provide project management (cost, schedule, scope monitoring) for small projects when required

Communicate assignment achievement dates, scope, and estimate updates to important team members

Provide deliverables in alignment with appropriate specifications (STP’s/ETP’s)

Seek subject matter expert input (SME’s, advisors, CIF’s, etc) where appropriate

Ensure approved Job Notes are communicated to unit Asset Coordinator and Maintenance Planner as appropriate

Procure engineered equipment in accordance with STP’s and SME input

Attend daily/weekly asset team meetings in alignment as appropriate for assignments

Initiate MOC’s and facilitate the change process through completion

Update equipment files, P&ID’s, etc based on performed work scope

Document and communicate important technical and shared learning’s via TSL’s or GN’s

Responsible for design, review and approval of temporary repairs as assigned

Provides input into work prioritization of associated units

Support TAR/outage FEL and execution as assigned – work with TAR Engineering and TAR in bpS to accomplish objectives on-time

Training & Development:



You will develop engineering knowledge, skills, and competencies per the Learning Road Map training document. Also you will participate in the discipline engineering training program including ETO’s and formal training sessions. When offered prepare for and provide Unit Maintenance Engineer backfill coverage by becoming qualified through the Learning Road Map. You must shadow various asset team roles and supporting functions (REG, Projects, Integrity, I&E, Ops, Process, etc…) where possible.

You will be part of Root Cause Analysis (RCA’s) and Incident Investigations as appropriate, present shared learnings at group engineering forums and support TAR events by backfilling the Unit Maintenance Engineer or supporting the TAR engineer as assigned.



About you



A Mechanical Engineering Degree and relevant knowledge and experience to refinery equipment is preferred for this role, however a bachelor’s degree in Engineering and a minimum 2 years of relevant experience is the requirement.



Why join us



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.