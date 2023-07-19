Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Mechanical Engineer II (ME) serves as the primary point of contact for technical support of their assigned Asset(s). This includes troubleshooting emerging equipment issues and designing solutions for equipment repairs. The ME will collaborate with their asset team (maintenance and operations) and other engineering teams in order to support their area’s mechanical integrity and reliability needs.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is not available for remote working
Anomaly assessment and management, Defect elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines
