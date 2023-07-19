Job summary

Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Mechanical Engineer II (ME) serves as the primary point of contact for technical support of their assigned Asset(s). This includes troubleshooting emerging equipment issues and designing solutions for equipment repairs. The ME will collaborate with their asset team (maintenance and operations) and other engineering teams in order to support their area’s mechanical integrity and reliability needs.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Mechanical Engineer II (ME) serves as the primary point of contact for technical support of their assigned Asset(s). This includes troubleshooting emerging equipment issues and designing solutions for equipment repairs. The ME will collaborate with their asset team (maintenance and operations) and other engineering teams in order to support their area’s mechanical integrity and reliability needs.



Job Description:

Primary responsibilities:

Competent in industry standards and codes (ASME and API).

Design permanent and temporary repair solutions for equipment (piping, pressure vessels, heat exchangers, etc.) based on their appropriate industry standards and codes, including: apply knowledge of corrosion damage mechanisms and modes of failure in design for reliable solutions, and apply reliability principles in making decisions for equipment repairs

Responsible for engineering results such as: piping and pressure vessel design, equipment fitness for service assessments, and field support for maintenance and operational troubleshooting

Supporting personal and process safety, including management of change

Support Asset maintenance to ensure accuracy in preventative maintenance planning and sparing strategies

Understand Asset equipment and processes to properly monitor unit health

Provide mechanical engineering and integrity input for Asset outages and Turnarounds

Expectation to uphold bp’s safety culture and beliefs

Opportunities:

Able to develop deep understandings of mechanical engineering as they apply to your interests and your refinery Asset

Explore opportunities in other primary refinery functions such as operations, maintenance, inspection, etc.

Collaborate with bp global specialists and industry experts for personal development and technical problem solving

Participate in training opportunities for both industry and technical skills

Support reliability and sustainability of bp’s largest refinery during the energy transition to net zero

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering

2+ years of relevant experience

Preferred Criteria:

Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering

Relevant knowledge and experience of refinery equipment

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the culture of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Engineering is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for engineering experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Anomaly assessment and management, Defect elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.