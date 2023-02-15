Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Mechanical Engineer (Intern) - Whiting, IN

Mechanical Engineer (Intern) - Whiting, IN

Mechanical Engineer (Intern) - Whiting, IN

  • Location United States - Indiana - Whiting
  • Travel required
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available
  • Job type Graduates
  • Job code 140228BR
  • Experience level
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

bp’s modernized Whiting refinery is the largest in the Midwest and a critical supplier of fuel in the region. It is bp’s largest refinery worldwide, capable of processing around 430,000 barrels of crude oil and producing it into 19 million gallons of refined products every day. The Whiting Refinery supports the average daily travel of more than 7 million cars and produces about 7 percent of all asphalt in the United States.

As a Mechanical Engineering Intern in Refinery Reliability & Maintenance at the Whiting Refinery you will:

  • Be a vital part of a multidiscipline team made up of operations, maintenance, environmental, and safety engineering personnel
  • Learn general refinery processes and equipment design, and how to apply engineering fundamentals to solve problems within the plant.
  • Design modifications to fluid flow piping systems, including analyzing stresses and flexibility to ensure safe and reliable operations.
  • Troubleshoot equipment, determine root causes of failures, and develop repair plans or improved designs per industry codes, such as ASME, API, ANSI, and ASTM.
  • Perform engineering analyses to provide evidence for financial and business decisions.
  • Make our processes more cost effective, efficient, and technologically competitive.

Taking on the role as Mechanical Engineering Intern means providing technical support for operating units, as well as designing and leading various projects. Alongside a strong technical degree in Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, or a related subject, that means providing solutions on a wide range of engineering problems for major unit maintenance events and working alongside a diverse, multidiscipline team.  

Successful interns will be considered for a full-time role within our One Engineering Program upon earning their degree. The One Engineering Program at bp is a development program for Early career discipline engineers, in which they will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.

At bp, we love our interns! In addition to developing your technical capabilities within your given discipline, we ensure you enjoy your time with us and have a fun summer. Some of the wonderful things you’ll experience as a bp intern are:
  • 12-week internship
  • Competitive pay
  • Retirement savings opportunities
  • bp provided corporate housing with furnished apartments
  • Relocation assistance (if eligible)
  • Social events, lunch & learns and community service opportunities
  • “Chat with a Leader” sessions
  • Projects centered on meaningful work and true business impacts

Minimum requirements 
  • Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.2 or higher 
  • No sponsorship is available for this position 
  • Seeking a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering 

Apply Search all jobs at bp