Mechanical Engineer (Intern) - Whiting, IN

bp’s modernized Whiting refinery is the largest in the Midwest and a critical supplier of fuel in the region. It is bp’s largest refinery worldwide, capable of processing around 430,000 barrels of crude oil and producing it into 19 million gallons of refined products every day. The Whiting Refinery supports the average daily travel of more than 7 million cars and produces about 7 percent of all asphalt in the United States.



As a Mechanical Engineering Intern in Refinery Reliability & Maintenance at the Whiting Refinery you will:

Be a vital part of a multidiscipline team made up of operations, maintenance, environmental, and safety engineering personnel

Learn general refinery processes and equipment design, and how to apply engineering fundamentals to solve problems within the plant.

Design modifications to fluid flow piping systems, including analyzing stresses and flexibility to ensure safe and reliable operations.

Troubleshoot equipment, determine root causes of failures, and develop repair plans or improved designs per industry codes, such as ASME, API, ANSI, and ASTM.

Perform engineering analyses to provide evidence for financial and business decisions.

Make our processes more cost effective, efficient, and technologically competitive.

Taking on the role as Mechanical Engineering Intern means providing technical support for operating units, as well as designing and leading various projects. Alongside a strong technical degree in Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, or a related subject, that means providing solutions on a wide range of engineering problems for major unit maintenance events and working alongside a diverse, multidiscipline team.

Successful interns will be considered for a full-time role within our One Engineering Program upon earning their degree. The One Engineering Program at bp is a development program for Early career discipline engineers, in which they will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.

At bp, we love our interns! In addition to developing your technical capabilities within your given discipline, we ensure you enjoy your time with us and have a fun summer. Some of the wonderful things you’ll experience as a bp intern are:

12-week internship

Competitive pay

Retirement savings opportunities

bp provided corporate housing with furnished apartments

Relocation assistance (if eligible)

Social events, lunch & learns and community service opportunities

“Chat with a Leader” sessions

Projects centered on meaningful work and true business impacts

