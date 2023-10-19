Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

The Mechanical Engineer (Lifting)/Lifting Engineer provides strategic direction and leadership for lifting operations; identifies lifting discipline capability; and promotes lifting Practice & Procedure conformance at Refineries, Terminals, and Pipelines.



Job Description:

Locations

Work locations include the following refinery sites: Whiting, Indiana; Cherry Point, Washington; Rotterdam; Lingen; Gelsenkirchen, or Castellon.

These office locations may also be possible with travel requirements: Houston Westlake and UK Aberdeen.

Key Accountabilities

The Lifting Engineer provides deep technical support for Lifting Operations at Refineries, Terminals, and Pipelines. Reviews competency standards for lifting roles when bp Standard or recognized industry standard does not exist.

Reviews lifting equipment if required to lift in a manner other than that approved by OEM.

Identifies risk, intervention, and escalation around lifting practices. Also performs functional verifications of RT&P Entity and Site lifting operations.

Requirements

Mechanical or Civil Engineering Degree or equivalent 15+ years of lifting experience at a refinery.

The individual will need be able to visit the sites to provide support and development and capture good practices to share with all of the sites. The main deliverable will be to have the conformance to the new R,T, & P procedure and help support the gaps with solutions on how to achieve conformance. Establish a system self-verification cadence to check the health of the sites. Provide technical expertise for queries from the sites.

Strong empathetic communicator that can work with sites to understand gaps and how to support the sites.

Deliver a standard, consistent message to ensure safe lifting practices are embedded at the sites.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the culture of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Engineering is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for engineering experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don't hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Civil Engineering, Lifting, Lifting and mechanical handling, Lifting Equipment, Lifting Jacks, Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Equipments



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.