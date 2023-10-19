Entity:Production & Operations
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
The Mechanical Engineer (Lifting)/Lifting Engineer provides strategic direction and leadership for lifting operations; identifies lifting discipline capability; and promotes lifting Practice & Procedure conformance at Refineries, Terminals, and Pipelines.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Work locations include the following refinery sites: Whiting, Indiana; Cherry Point, Washington; Rotterdam; Lingen; Gelsenkirchen, or Castellon.
These office locations may also be possible with travel requirements: Houston Westlake and UK Aberdeen.
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Engineering is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for engineering experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Civil Engineering, Lifting, Lifting and mechanical handling, Lifting Equipment, Lifting Jacks, Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Equipments
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.