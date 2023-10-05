Mechanical Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing Mechanical expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABIITIES :

Develop effective technical solutions to any integrity threat of static equipment within the allocated time and with clear on-going instructions and support their implementation through MOC, Site Projects to ensure the completeness.

Support TAR (Turn around) and Site Projects Units with resolution of complex, multi-discipline technical issues where the dominant component is mechanical engineering,

Provide mechanical engineering (ME) expertise to TAR, Site Projects, Production & Support Units and Squads by performing and reviewing complex or non-routine mechanical engineering calculations and analyses / evaluation.

Participate in risk assessments, HAZIDs, HAZOPs, LOPA, Project HSSE Reviews including critical equipment deferrals and SAP.

Provide ME expertise in performing incident investigations, defect investigations, and root cause analysis.

Review and provide assurance that the inspection, testing, maintenance, and condition monitoring tasks in SAP are aligned with the technical intent of Equipment Strategies.

Record relevant learnings in shared learning systems, incorporates into local activities and escalates high priority lessons.

Respond to emerging work, through experience and knowledge, requiring urgent respond.

Actively participate in BP technical networks & communities of practice, maintaining a strong awareness of technical learnings and have close links with specialists and engineers of all disciplines, both within I&E and across other parts of bp.

Detect earlier any potential integrity threat or escalated weakness of static mechanical equipment from any possible mechanical load (static load, dynamic load vibration, acoustic induced vibration, pressure / temperature cycle, thermal stress, fitness for service etc).

Carry out (as do-er) necessary engineering analysis independently using well prominent engineering tools and self-developed analysis without assistance (Caesar for piping design and analysis, compress / PV elite for pressure vessel, fitness for service FFS following API 579, Anysis or other finite element modelling tools).

Assessing the design of repairs and constructive changes in the service phase and determining the final assessment.

Prepare repair plan for any kind of mechanical damage / failure of pressure equipment following the principles highlighted in ASME PCC-1 and ASME PCC-2.

Safeguarding and monitoring the technical integrity of Mechanical Equipment in the new construction and in service.

Evaluate and report inspection and test activities and provide recommendations for repair and / or replacements.

Embeds learnings from safety related incidents across the unit, also provide visible safety leadership to model desired behavior in order to help prevent accident.

CANDIDATE REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum 10 years of experience as mechanical engineer in engineering company, EPCC company or oil and gas company

Deep technical understanding of engineering, maintenance, and operation of mechanical equipment in oil & gas processing facilities.

Knowledgeable of governing codes, industry standards and local regulations relevant to mechanical engineering, and proven ability in practical application of engineering standards and practices for mechanical equipment.

Experienced in running fitness for service (validated) and preparing-executing repair of pressure equipment (piping, shell and tube heat exchanger, air cooler heat exchanger, combustion equipment) majorly FFS application for general and local thinning and shell distortion.

Deep experience in managing and accessing vibration induced fatigue at pressure equipment especially pipework and shell and tube heat exchanger (flow induced vibration, flow induced excitation and acoustic induced vibration).

Practical experience in managing design, installation, and vibration induced fatigue of small bore tubing.

Familiar with behaviour of all types of valves and pressure safety valve.

Strong collaboration and communication skill demonstrated by experience in inter-discipline projects

DESIRABLE CRITERIAS:

Experienced in complete life cycle of a real engineer starting from design, fabrication, installation, testing commissioning and start up is an added value.

Wide range engineering experience will be a beneficial (design / selection, analysis / trouble shooting, data analysis, fitness for service, repair of pressure equipment, finite element modelling, Caesar / compress / PV elite design and analysis, root cause failure analysis)

Knowledge of process safety and risk management

Engineering Experience in LNG project and / operation



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Anomaly assessment and management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines



Legal Disclaimer:

