This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing Static Mechanical expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Job Description:

Mechanical Engineer

The Daedalus program is aiming to develop a largely standard HEFA-SAF project design which can be implemented at numerous refineries with minimal site-specific modification. Each project scope consists of a combination of new purpose-built and retrofit facilities.

The program is in search of Static Equipment Engineers to work in the engineering team for the Define and Execute stages.

In this role you will:

Assurance of Engineering Contractor key deliverables in terms of quality and compliance with Project requirements.

Single point of contact in the BP Daedalus organization for assigned Static equipment packages and mechanical scope items.

Assuring compliance with the relevant Project specifications, ETPs and Codes & Standards.

Coordinates input and ensures buy-ins from the various sites for assigned mechanical scope.

Guiding contractor to deliver fit-for-purpose solutions to achieve standardized design for the various sites.

Takes ownership of assigned technical issues and drives towards pragmatic solutions.

Input to key decisions (Mechanical and multi discipline), with ownership of assigned Mechanical related decisions.

Ensures the Mechanical TAs are actively involved in the project and are consulted on technical issues.

Provides oversight and guidance for the execution of mechanical procurement packages – specifications, quality assurance, criticality ratings, bid evaluations, etc., and performance management of the Engineering contractor who will have overall accountability for procurement for the Project.

In this role we have the following requirements:

Degree in Mechanical Engineering discipline

5 - 10 years of demonstrable experience in relevant discipline engineering position.

Experience working in a subject area leadership role, managing Engineering contractor performance.

Experience of major Projects.

Proven extensive experience in relevant discipline engineering position.

Good understanding of International Standards (e.g. ASME, API, EN, etc.) and regulatory requirements (e.g. ATEX, PED) related to Static equipment.

Pragmatic decision maker, willing to challenge and ensure engineering value is delivered.

Proven experience with Static equipment (e.g. pressure vessels, heat exchangers, storage tanks, packaged equipment, etc.), Piping and Valve design, and procurement.

Fluent written and spoken English language skills.

Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project team, Contractors and bp leadership.

Candidate would be expected to work at the FEED/Execute Engineering Contractor’s office in The Hague, Netherlands.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Anomaly assessment and management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.