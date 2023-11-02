Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

As a Mechanical Engineer you will be a member of the Cherry Point Technical Team and supports the delivery of cost-effective, safe, environmentally sound, and reliable unit operations. The position uses leading edge technologies in the monitoring, evaluation, maintenance, repair, selection, and upgrading of equipment to maximize unit availability and performance. The position will work with other engineering, maintenance, and operations personnel, as well as industry experts, in both project and day-to-day support roles!



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Provides technical support, mentorship, direction, and leadership for reliability issues involving fixed equipment (piping, pressure vessels, exchangers, heaters, tanks, etc.).

Defines the scope of fixed equipment repairs including weld procedures and material selection.

Assists in the development, procurement, planning and execution of turnaround scope.

Provides technical review and recommendations on life cycle management of equipment including inspection, maintenance, repair and replacement plans.

Leads and/or participates in root cause analysis of fixed equipment failures.

Identifies and implements reliability improvement strategies, practices, and projects.

Performs API Level 1 or 2 fitness for service evaluations.

Provides short-term, hands-on troubleshooting and maintenance of mechanical and related equipment problems.

Works independently to carry out complex activities.

Capable of performing pipe stress calculations/evaluations.

Creates and stores engineering calculations for future work scope development and history preservation.



Essential Education:

Minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering.



Essential Experience:

2-3 years of plant maintenance, reliability, or relevant engineering experience required.

Should have knowledge and experience in manufacturing, energy production, oil refining or chemical processing.

Must have strong computer skills including MS Software and ability to utilize spreadsheets and databases

Excellent communication and facilitation skills with technical, management, craft and operators are required

Currently holds a TWIC or eligible for TWIC.



Desirable Criteria and Qualifications:

Technical competency in troubleshooting, asset upgrade and design changes and Predictive Maintenance techniques’.

Specific knowledge and experience with refinery process equipment (heat exchangers, piping and pressure vessels, furnaces, tanks, etc) is preferred.

Knowledge of Solidworks software or equivalent.

Capable of performing pipe stress calculations/evaluations.

Turnaround maintenance experience

API 510/570 exposure and experience.

How much do we pay (Base)? $94,000 - $174,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks' paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees.

As part of bp's wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Anomaly assessment and management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines



Legal Disclaimer:

