Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our team?We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero and improve people’s lives!BP AGT is hiring Mechanical Engineer who will provide deep technical expertise for the mechanical design integrity of the bp assets as well as make sure that relevant industry standards, engineering technical practices and site technical specifications are respectively applied.You will assure that mechanical engineering design meets these standards and proactively look for ways of improving engineering efficiency, reducing complexity, minimize cost and downtime of equipment.You will contribute to find the pragmatic solutions implemented for management of risk, production efficiency improvement, maintenance, defect elimination and engineering standardization in support of safe, reliable and compliant operations.Please note this position is open for national applicants only.



In this role we expect you to:

Perform day to day Mechanical Engineering support to deliver immediate operations support, working closely with the operations to resolve minor issues and escalate more significant issues.

Ensure asset Mechanical Engineering risks are understood, controlled, and continuously reduced. Participate in asset risk assessments (Comment: relevant scope includes static and rotating equipment, and non-specialist materials and welding issues).

Monitor health of all static/rotating mechanical equipment and associated operating envelopes, recording, and investigating all SDL(Safety Design Limit)/SOL(Safety Operating Limit) excursions.

Monitor KPIs for static/rotating equipment and initiates corrective actions as necessary.

Provide Mechanical Engineering support to technical MoCs and Engineering Queries (EQ) (Comment: support is provided to OSTL for the initiate/verify steps and to OIM/OSM/AOM/VP Ops for the authorise step of technical MoCs. May initiate, respond Engineering Queries and provide feedback on EQ verification/prioritisation to site).

Support delivery of the OMS 6.1 Production Efficiency Improvement and Defect Elimination process (Comment: relevant activities include review of initial 5 Whys from operations, performing simple defect investigations for deferrals and vulnerabilities, deciding the need for more complex investigation by Engineering, update of PEI(Production Efficiency Improvement) with cause(s) following investigation, and recommending and completing actions from investigations).

Identify production vulnerabilities and optimization opportunities to support production forecast and grow IPC (Installed Production Capacity).

Perform/Review/Recommend technical input on Site Operations Procedures.

Perform follow-up actions and observations from self-verification checks that are related to Mechanical Engineering.

Route Mechanical Engineering lessons to operations.

Provide coaching to Mechanical Engineering Challengers.

Provides Mechanical Engineering expertise to hazard identification and risk assessment processes. (Comment: Relevant hazard identification and risk assessment processes include MoCs, HAZOPs, LOPAs, HAZIDs, Human Factors Analysis, What-Ifs, Vulnerability studies, Bow-ties and Risk Action Plans.)

Provides Mechanical Engineering expertise to other teams by performing and reviewing complex, or non-routine mechanical engineering calculations and analyses. (Comment: Relevant teams include Projects & Mods, IM, Maintenance, Programme Execution.)

Critical education:

Bachelor's Degree in Engineering (Ideally in Mechanical but will consider other related fields)



Critical competencies and skills:

Substantial experience and technical understanding of engineering, maintenance and operation of mechanical equipment in oil & gas processing facilities

Knowledge of governing codes, industry standards and local regulations relevant to mechanical engineering, and proven ability in practical application of engineering standards and practices for mechanical equipment

Ability to collaborate with a multi-discipline teams

Strong analytical and reporting skills

Ability to develop relationships built on trust, integrity and influence with internal and external stakeholders at all levels

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English and Azerbaijani

Desirable Criteria:

Operational environment exposure

Mechanical Discipline Responsible Engineer experience

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Anomaly assessment and management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines



