About us



At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.



We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!





Role Synopsis:



The Mechanical Engineer will join the large projects organization and provide mechanical engineering support to Projects at Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana. Initially the focus will be on a wastewater stripper project but will support other projects in the future. This role will be involved primarily in the larger projects for the refinery.

The person selected is expected to work onsite and live locally. If necessary, the position is eligible for domestic relocation (inside the US).



Key Accountabilities:



• Support mechanical deliverables in P&O Projects at Whiting Refinery in all phases of projects.

• Provide technical review, guidance and approval of design engineering and construction contractor deliverables. This includes equipment specification and selection and engineering package technical content.

• Technically evaluate requests for exceptions to specifications or standards.

• Determine risks to delivery and ensure adequate risk mitigation plans are in place.

• Work with engineering contractor(s) to verify they are performing required activities.

• As part of the wider projects organization, the role is expected to also have opportunity to contribute to global mechanical engineering leadership and support of bp’s global portfolio of projects.



Section 1 - Critical Education:

Bachelor's Degree in Engineering (Ideally in Mechanical but will consider other disciplines but something that can easily translate to the role)

Section 2 - Critical Criteria:

Required minimum of 10+ years of relevant experience

Required industrial experience, either in an operating environment or with design

Required working knowledge of the following: Piping design Specification, purchase, and installation of static equipment Industry and regulatory standards for western hemisphere / US

Required proactive working, promotes open and effective communication and demonstrates respect for other people’s culture and perspective

Section 3 - Desirable Criteria:

Experience in an operating environment

Professional Engineering license or Chartership

Experience in the oil and gas industry

Experience with pipe stress calculations

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Why join us!

At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



