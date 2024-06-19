Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

Join us in the energy transition and be part of a world class team striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable low carbon energy. As part of this ambition bp is re-purposing the existing Kwinana refinery site to an integrated energy hub to support bp's net zero aims. The Mechanical Engineer will be part of the De-Inventory, De-Energise & Isolation (DDI) team, reporting to Maintenance Superintendent, P&O Refining, Terminals & Pipeline, providing mechanical engineering support for DDI, Mothballing and Demolition scope.

The successful candidate will liaise with the DDI coordinators, contractors, HSE and managers to ensure all engineering solutions and associated designs are understood, agreed and the necessary change management and safety review scope of work have been applied.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Provide engineering technical assessment support and advice to DDI, Mothballing and Demolition to address mechanical and safety performance issues. These responsibilities include: Leak sealing procedures. Temporary and Permanent repairs. Adhere to punch-listing and completions process including inspection of equipment at hold points and acceptance of completed activities. Investigation of root causes of problems and recommending risk reduction or risk control methods. Manage the deferment and redundant equipment process. Development of engineering solutions in accordance with MOC process. Ensure MOC’s and actions for the assets are efficiently managed and progressed as per the identified and agreed priorities.

Contribute to DDI, Mothballing and Demolition strategy reviews and recommend fit-for-purpose solutions.

Ensure the application of relevant codes and practices, Group Engineering Technical Practices (ETP’s) and Site Technical Practices (STP’s) and contribute to the review and improvement process. Always aligned with Health and Safety regulations and site directions.

Provide input into the work management process.

Prepare scope of works for fabrications and Engineering purchases, evaluating received tenders.

ABOUT YOU:

Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering or similar engineering discipline, required.

5+ years of experience in refinery/process plants, including technical exposure to brownfield project execution, design, construction knowledge including shutdowns and demolition.

Excellent communications skills both written and verbal.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Strong influencing skills in managing internal stakeholders and relationships with external contractors, subject matter experts based on site.

Ability to drive improvements and management of change.

This role is Perth based. Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand

WHY JOIN US?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include:

Excellent work-life balance and flexible working arrangements.

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

12% superannuation.

Share options and fuel discounts.

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Anomaly assessment and management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.