Production & Operations



Engineering Group



BP Gulf of America is looking for a Mechanical Engineer who will be responsible for providing specialist Static Mechanical Engineering expertise to operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions, and contractors to systematically resolve problems and apply engineering judgement to assist in setting and implementing engineering technical practices, and drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardization.



Provides Mechanical engineering support as part of Facility Support Squad, which prioritizes and manages a variety of multi-discipline scopes to assist offshore operations and ensure safe, reliable, and compliant operations.

Provides expertise in managing the integrity of equipment including piping, pressure vessels, valves, and heat exchangers.

Supporting variety of operational scopes including equipment failure & safety

investigations, leading Management of Change scopes, supporting risk assessments, raising ideas to improve safety & efficiency, and prioritizing day-today engineering work.

Supporting reliability & compliance efforts including enforcing engineering specifications, updating maintenance plans, reviewing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and proposing ideas for continuous improvement.

Supporting other squads in areas including technical review & approval of new equipment purchases, reviewing work packs for compliance, supporting colleagues as a technical focal point for matters related to Mechanical Engineering.

Supporting region-wide efforts including presenting lessons learned, presenting safety moments, highlighting issues related to engineering specifications, and conducting self-verifications.

Regularly interacts with operations and maintenance personnel in the field to enrich own operations knowledge and supports the area’s activities including.

Occasional offshore travel will be expected to support operational needs in areas including site engineering, mechanical project execution, investigations, and direct team engagement.

Actively participates in BP technical networks and communities of practice, maintaining a strong awareness of technical learnings and developing links with specialists and engineers.



Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent.

7+ Years experience in a relevant discipline engineering position.

Discipline expertise with good track record of multi-discipline integration

Pragmatic decision maker, willing to challenge and ensure engineering values are delivered

Track record of delivery and able to demonstrate effective project technical management and leadership skills.

Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the team, contractors, and leadership.

Working knowledge of all relevant codes, standards, and regulations that pertain to the mechanical design of the facility.

Professional Engineering License or initial steps towards obtaining license.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



