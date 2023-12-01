Mechanical Engineer - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.Provision of mechanical engineering knack and judgment in service of the global programs, operating facilities, brownfield site projects and assets, collaborating with offshore and onshore facilities regional squads to ensure efficient resolution of all issues that require field engineering input. Ensure pragmatic solutions are implemented for management of risk, production efficiency improvement, maintenance, defect elimination and engineering standardization in support of safe, reliable and compliant operations.



What you will deliver

Provide Mechanical Engineering support to reduce risk, deliver operations support by working closely with the Region Production Delivery and Support Unit Squads and Sites

Provides ME expertise to MoCs, brownfield projects and modifications, TAR and outages, hazard identification and risk assessment processes such as MoCs, HAZOPs, LOPAs, HAZIDs, Human Factors Analysis, What-Ifs, Vulnerability studies, bow-ties and Risk Action Plans

Provides ME expertise in supporting incident investigations and production deferral defect investigations

Provides mechanical engineering (ME) expertise to other teams by performing and reviewing intricate, or non-routine mechanical engineering calculations and analyses

Delivery of global programs related to equipment strategies, hardware packages in collaboration with region and OEMs/vendors

Maintains the relevant suite of engineering processes and tools for the field

Ensures compliance to agreed regional Standards/Processes, reviewing deviations where needed

Ensures that inspection, testing, maintenance and condition monitoring tasks in maintenance management system and Operator Workbench are aligned with the technical intent of Equipment Strategies

Develops and updates the technical content of Equipment Strategies based on equipment performance feedback and performs periodic review of maintenance data and Operator Workbench effectiveness

Conducts Failure mode effect analysis or similar risk-based assessment, recommend spares and material inventory levels

Performs reliability analysis for mechanical equipment using surveillance, maintenance and condition monitoring data, and trends performance metrics

Offers ME expertise for resolving complex, multi-discipline technical issues.

Records and shares key takeaways, incorporating them into local activities and addressing high-priority lessons

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent

Preferred education/certifications:

Chartered Engineer or Professional Engineer or equivalent

Minimum years of relevant experience:

8 years in oil and gas/petrochemical/refining/chemical or equivalent

Total years of experience:

8-12 Years

Must have skills (To be hired with):

Strong experience and understanding of engineering, maintenance and operation of static mechanical equipment, piping in oil & gas processing facilities

Proven understanding of governing codes, industry standards (API, ASME, ISO) and local laws

Proven practical application of engineering standards for various mechanical equipment

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Skilled in remote partnership and collaboration

Accomplished in risk management in operating facilities

Proven track record of multi-functional engineering improvements

Experience with valve selection, design, operational issues, solving and repair

Experience in working with OEMs and vendors on equipment packages

Experience with piping designs and supports, stress analysis using Caesar, flanged joint designs, integrity assessment and repairs, industry codes and standards(API, ASME, ISO)

Experience with brownfield modifications, equipment skid packages design, front end engineering, scoping, technical evaluation

You will work with

Maintenance Engineering

Operations personnel

Refinery Teams

Shift: Working hours (India/UK shift) to support Business Partners



Anomaly assessment and management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines



