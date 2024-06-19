Mechanical Engineer - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

Let me tell you about the role

Provision of mechanical engineering (ME) expertise and judgment in service of the global programs, operating facilities, brownfield site projects and assets, working closely with central teams, offshore and onshore facilities regional squads and equipment suppliers to ensure efficient resolution of all issues that require discipline engineering input. Ensure pragmatic solutions are implemented for management of risk, production efficiency improvement, maintenance, defect elimination and engineering standardization in support of safe, reliable and compliant operations.

What you will deliver

Execute engineering work in line with both their personal and squad backlog to deliver business value in line with the standards and processes set by their discipline

Safely execute activities under the Squad lead’s direction and using discipline standards/processes

Maintain health of technical barriers, delivers high quality technical work and support to the wider business

Engages and supports the wider discipline network with initiatives and sharing of lessons learned and best practice

Support innovation within their discipline for bp’s new strategy and aims

Support the standardization of hardware solutions through the business and ensure standardised practices are maintained

Records relevant learnings in shared learning systems, incorporates into local activities and escalates high priority lessons

Provide technical input to bid evaluations and supplier qualifications

Collaborate closely with supplier engineering teams to provide technical support

Deliver technical specifications and datasheets for valves, piping and mechanical equipment package

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent

Must have certifications:

NA

Preferred education/certifications:

Chartered Engineer or Professional Engineer or equivalent

Minimum years of relevant experience:

8 years in oil and gas/petrochemical/refining/chemical or equivalent

Total years of experience:

8-12 Years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Substantial experience and technical understanding of engineering, maintenance and operation of static mechanical equipment, piping in oil & gas processing facilities.

Strong knowledge of governing codes, industry standards (eg - API, ASME, ISO) and local regulations relevant to mechanical engineering.

Proven track record in practical application of engineering standards and practices for mechanical equipment.

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Experience of working as part of a remote team with a collaborative approach to delivery.

Proven record of accomplishment in risk management in operating facilities.

Track record of engaging across teams and functions to deliver engineering improvements centrally.

Experience with valve selection, design, operational issues, troubleshooting and repair.

Experience in working with OEMs and vendors on equipment packages.

Experience with piping designs and supports, piping stress analysis using Caesar, flanged joint designs, integrity assessment and repairs, industry codes and standards such as API, ASME, ISO.

Experience with brownfield modifications, equipment skid packages design, front end engineering, scoping, technical evaluation.

You will work with

Production & Refining Teams:

Global Hardware Solutions

Multi-discipline Central and Asset Teams

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Assets like phone and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.