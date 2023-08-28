Mechanical Engineer -Terminal & Pipelines (Early Career) - Chicago

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Grade J Responsible for providing Mechanical engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to assist in resolving problems and developing engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Mechanical Engineer Terminals & Pipelines (Early Career) – Chicago, IL

Taking on the role as a Terminal and Pipeline Engineer means managing the integrity of onshore pipelines, pumps and valves. Utilizing a strong degree in a technical field, such as mechanical engineering, means having excellent problem-solving skills and a passion for ensuring BP’s safety standards and environmental ambitions are met

As an engineer working within Terminals and Pipelines, assignments may vary but could include:

Assignments may vary, but could include:

• Partnering with a senior engineer to learn about pipeline/tank inspection techniques and data analysis plus pipeline/tank repair project management.

• Assuming responsibility for development, execution, and commissioning of small-scale maintenance-engineering projects

• Supporting process safety initiatives, including safe operating limit excursion analysis, spill modelling, and hazard reviews for operational assets

• Performing analytical work in support of technical recommendations from multiple work-streams

• Working with engineers to optimize and improve critical assets (i.e. supporting hydraulic modeling, pump analytics, real-time operational data mining)

This is a fast-paced, collaborative role working in an integrated, multidisciplinary team. The candidate will be working side-by-side with experienced engineers in the engineering, inspection and maintenance divisions in support of 24/7 operations of the assets. You will see projects through from design to completion, including start-up, to help develop a deeper understanding of the entire lifecycle of the various work-streams within the mid-stream business model. Specific responsibilities may include piping system design and layout, pumping & fluid flow system design & analysis, overpressure protection design, control valve design & application, insulation/painting/coating design, reviewing equipment design for maintenance engineering projects, defining equipment repair scope including welding, inspection, and material selection, equipment troubleshooting, root cause failure analysis, use of design codes (ASME, API, ANSI, ASTM), financial and business decision making (NPV, IRR, life cycle cost methodology), searching for and implementing new technologies, construction support, and all aspects of project management including schedule & cost tracking

This role will be a part of bp’s One Engineering Program. Through this program, early career discipline engineers will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed. The One Engineering Program is structured with three key components:

Experience

• Opportunity to build technical depth and breadth of experience

• Two 18-month assessments, including one field experience

Development

• Technical development aligned to discipline roadmaps

• Building of interpersonal and enabling skills

• Support towards professional accreditation or chartership

Support

• Part of the global engineering community and One bp early careers network

• Dedicated program team, day-to-day support, mentoring and advice

• Technical support network

Minimum requirements

• Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher

• No sponsorship is available for this position

• Bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering

• Graduating in December 2023 or May 2024 or within last 3 years



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Anomaly assessment and management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.