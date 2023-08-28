Mechanical Engineer - Terminals & Pipelines (Intern) - Chicago

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Grade K Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.

Production & Operations



Business Support Group



Terminals & Pipelines Engineer (Intern) - Chicago, IL

Taking on the role as Terminal and Pipeline Engineer Intern means managing the integrity of onshore pipelines, risers, and flowlines. Utilizing a strong degree in a technical field, such as mechanical engineering, means having excellent problem-solving skills and a passion for ensuring BP’s safety standards and environmental ambitions are met.

As an intern working within Terminals and Pipelines, assignments may vary but could include:

• Partnering with a senior engineer to learn about pipeline/tank inspection techniques and data analysis plus pipeline/tank repair project management

• Assuming responsibility for development, execution, and commissioning of small-scale maintenance-engineering projects

• Supporting process safety initiatives, including safe operating limit excursion analysis, spill modelling, and hazard reviews for operational assets

• Performing analytical work in support of technical recommendations from multiple work-streams

• Working with engineers to optimize and improve critical assets (i.e. supporting hydraulic modeling, pump analytics, real-time operational data mining)

This is a fast-paced, collaborative role working in an integrated, multidisciplinary team. The candidate will be working side-by-side with experienced engineers in the engineering, inspection, and maintenance divisions in support of 24/7 operations of the assets. You will see projects through from design to completion, including start-up, to help develop a deeper understanding of the entire lifecycle of the various work-streams within the mid-stream business model. Specific responsibilities may include piping system design and layout, pumping & fluid flow system design & analysis, overpressure protection design, control valve design & application, insulation/painting/coating design, reviewing equipment design for maintenance engineering projects, defining equipment repair scope including welding, inspection, and material selection, equipment troubleshooting, root cause failure analysis, use of design codes (ASME, API, ANSI, ASTM), financial and business decision making (NPV, IRR, life cycle cost methodology), searching for and implementing new technologies, construction support, and all aspects of project management including schedule & cost tracking

Successful interns will be considered for a full-time role within our One Engineering Program upon earning their degree. The One Engineering Program at bp is a development program for early career discipline engineers, in which they will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.

At bp, we love our interns! In addition to developing your technical capabilities within your given discipline, we ensure you enjoy your time with us and have a fun summer. Some of the wonderful things you’ll experience as a bp intern are:

• 12-week internship

• Competitive pay

• Retirement savings opportunities

• bp provided corporate housing with furnished apartments

• Relocation assistance (if eligible)

• Social events, lunch & learns and community service opportunities

• “Chat with a Leader” sessions

• Projects centered on meaningful work and true business impacts

Minimum requirements

• Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.2 or higher

• No sponsorship is available for this position

• Seeking a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering

• Completion Degree between Dec 2024 - May 2025



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Problem Solving, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.