Taking on the role as a Terminal and Pipeline Engineer means managing the integrity of offshore pipelines, risers, and flowlines. Alongside a strong degree in a technical field, such as mechanical engineering or a related degree, that means having excellent problem-solving skills and a passion for ensuring BP’s safety standards and new environmental ambitions.



As an engineer working within Terminals and Pipelines, assignments may vary but could include:

Partnering with a senior engineer to learn about pipeline/tank inspection techniques and data analysis plus pipeline/tank repair project management

Assuming responsibility for development, execution, and commissioning of small scale maintenance-engineering projects

Supporting process safety initiatives, including safe operating limit excursion analysis, spill modelling, and hazard reviews for operational assets

Performing analytical work in support of technical recommendations from multiple work-streams

Working with engineers to optimize and improve critical assets (i.e. supporting hydraulic modeling, pump analytics, real-time operational data mining)

This is a fast-paced, collaborative role working in an integrated, multidisciplinary team. The candidate will be working side-by-side with experienced engineers in the engineering, inspection and maintenance divisions of a rapidly growing mid-stream business, in support of 24/7 operations of the assets. You will see projects through from design to completion, including start-up, to help develop a deeper understanding of the entire lifecycle of the various work-streams within the mid-stream business model. Specific responsibilities may include piping system design and layout, pumping & fluid flow system design & analysis, overpressure protection design, control valve design & application, insulation/painting/coating design, reviewing equipment design for maintenance engineering projects, defining equipment repair scope including welding, inspection, and material selection, equipment troubleshooting, root cause failure analysis, use of design codes (ASME, API, ANSI, ASTM), financial and business decision making (NPV, IRR, life cycle cost methodology), searching for and implementing new technologies, construction support, and all aspects of project management including schedule & cost tracking

This role will be a part of bp’s One Engineering Program. Through this program, early career discipline engineers will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed. The One Engineering Program is structured with three key components:

Experience

Opportunity to build technical depth and breadth of experience

Two 18-month assessments, including one field experience

Development

Technical development aligned to discipline roadmaps

Building of interpersonal and enabling skills

Support towards professional accreditation or chartership

Support

Part of the global engineering community and One bp early careers network

Dedicated program team, day-to-day support, mentoring and advice

Technical support network

