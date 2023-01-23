Mechanical Engineer (early careers) – bpTT

Job summary

bpTT is the largest supplier of hydrocarbons, producing over a one bcf of gas daily with over 17 facilities (both onshore and offshore) off the east coast in Trinidad. These natural resources are consumed by the power generation, petrochemical and liquified natural gas plant on the island, bpTT therefore significantly contributes to the GDP of the island.

bpTT is a significant part of the global bp portfolio contributing circa 11% of its global production. Being part of one of the largest International Energy Companies means you will be exposed to a wealth of career enhancing technical and non-technical knowledge and resources.

As an Early Career Mechanical Engineer at bpTT, you will be:

Be an integral part of the entire lifecycle of our equipment from the initial design to selection to specification and layout of our machinery

Maintain and inspect rotating machinery and static equipment

Interact on a day-to-day basis with contractors and other project staff and providing your wealth of technical knowledge to offer guidance and assurance for Major Projects

Align strictly to bp’s integrity management and health, safety, security and environment principles

Taking on the role as an Early Career Mechanical Engineer in Production & Operations - Production means being able to continuously execute and improve your performance. Alongside a strong degree in a technical field, such as engineering or a closely related degree, that means having a passion for problem-solving, a sharp eye for detail, and the desire to work with a diverse team.

This role will be a part of bp’s One Engineering Program. Through this program, early career discipline engineers will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed. The One Engineering Program is structured with three key components:



Experience

Opportunity to build technical depth and breadth of experience

Two 18-month assessments, including one field experience

Development

Technical development aligned to discipline roadmaps

Building of interpersonal and enabling skills

Support towards professional accreditation or chartership

Support

Part of the global engineering community and one bp early careers network

Dedicated program team, day-to-day support, mentoring and advice

Technical support network

Minimum Requirements

Citizen of Trinidad & Tobago or a resident who is legally permitted to accept employment in Trinidad & Tobago

Be in your final year of degree or already graduated with no more than 3 years of work experience

Degree in Mechanical Engineering with:

- a minimum of an upper second-class honours OR

- a minimum GPA of 3.0 out of 4.0 OR 4.0 out of 5.0 OR - a post graduate degree with a minimum GPA of 3.0 out of 4.0, or distinction

Skillful in the use of MS Office software (Word, Project, Excel, PowerPoint)

Covid Vaccination Requirement

One of the requirements to be eligible for this position at bp Trinidad and Tobago LLC is that you must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on or before your official start date with the company. “Fully vaccinated” means that you have received the full regimen of a WHO approved COVID-19 vaccine and that two weeks have elapsed from your final shot in your chosen vaccine regimen. You will be required to provide evidence of your vaccination status to the company prior to being cleared for hire.