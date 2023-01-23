Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Mechanical Engineer (early careers) &#x2013; bpTT

Mechanical Engineer (early careers) &#x2013; bpTT

Mechanical Engineer (early careers) – bpTT

  • Location Trinidad and Tobago - North - Port of Spain
  • Travel required
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available
  • Job type Graduates
  • Job code 144836BR
  • Experience level
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

bpTT is the largest supplier of hydrocarbons, producing over a one bcf of gas daily with over 17 facilities (both onshore and offshore) off the east coast in Trinidad. These natural resources are consumed by the power generation, petrochemical and liquified natural gas plant on the island, bpTT therefore significantly contributes to the GDP of the island.
bpTT is a significant part of the global bp portfolio contributing circa 11% of its global production. Being part of one of the largest International Energy Companies means you will be exposed to a wealth of career enhancing technical and non-technical knowledge and resources.
As an Early Career Mechanical Engineer at bpTT, you will be:

  • Be an integral part of the entire lifecycle of our equipment from the initial design to selection to specification and layout of our machinery
  • Maintain and inspect rotating machinery and static equipment
  • Interact on a day-to-day basis with contractors and other project staff and providing your wealth of technical knowledge to offer guidance and assurance for Major Projects
  • Align strictly to bp’s integrity management and health, safety, security and environment principles
Taking on the role as an Early Career Mechanical Engineer in Production & Operations - Production means being able to continuously execute and improve your performance. Alongside a strong degree in a technical field, such as engineering or a closely related degree, that means having a passion for problem-solving, a sharp eye for detail, and the desire to work with a diverse team.
This role will be a part of bp’s One Engineering Program. Through this program, early career discipline engineers will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed. The One Engineering Program is structured with three key components:

Experience
  • Opportunity to build technical depth and breadth of experience
  • Two 18-month assessments, including one field experience
Development
  • Technical development aligned to discipline roadmaps
  • Building of interpersonal and enabling skills
  • Support towards professional accreditation or chartership
Support
  • Part of the global engineering community and one bp early careers network
  • Dedicated program team, day-to-day support, mentoring and advice
  • Technical support network
Minimum Requirements
  • Citizen of Trinidad & Tobago or a resident who is legally permitted to accept employment in Trinidad & Tobago
  • Be in your final year of degree or already graduated with no more than 3 years of work experience
  • Degree in Mechanical Engineering with:
    - a minimum of an upper second-class honours OR
    - a minimum GPA of 3.0 out of 4.0 OR 4.0 out of 5.0 OR     - a post graduate degree with a minimum GPA of 3.0 out of 4.0, or distinction
  • Skillful in the use of MS Office software (Word, Project, Excel, PowerPoint)
Covid Vaccination Requirement
One of the requirements to be eligible for this position at bp Trinidad and Tobago LLC is that you must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on or before your official start date with the company. “Fully vaccinated” means that you have received the full regimen of a WHO approved COVID-19 vaccine and that two weeks have elapsed from your final shot in your chosen vaccine regimen. You will be required to provide evidence of your vaccination status to the company prior to being cleared for hire. Our expectation is that all employees will maintain their status as “fully vaccinated” in line with WHO and Trinidad and Tobago’s Ministry of Health guidance.

Apply Search all jobs at bp