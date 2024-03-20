Mechanical Engineering Discipline Lead - West

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

In this role you will lead a team of field engineers (Lifting, HVAC, & Static Mechanical) who provide approved programs and services, subject matter expertise, in service of Production and Refining; Provide quality insights, support and expertise to refining and production to deliver extraordinary Engineering performance in our operations. Leads the process and delivery of technical quality for small or medium projects and turnarounds or outages.

The Lead will define practices, procedures and guidance; assessing and improving discipline health, and leading discipline networks. Monitors outputs and liaisons with groups such as maintenance, other engineering fields, reliability, turnarounds, hardware management and operations to ensure engineering inputs are healthy. As well as, verifies operational risks are adequately captured in technical assessments.

Key Accountabilities:

Lead the delivery of deep technical expertise to provide pragmatic solutions to technical challenges across operations, maintenance, TAR and Site Projects teams

Be accountable for people development and individual performance management for the people in your team

Lead the development and delivery of engineering programs which improve business performance

Promote consistency and excellence in applying technical practices, procedures and guidance across the global network

Manage the backlog and determine resource allocation aligned with prioritisation

Provide independent views of discipline health through self-verification and oversight of discipline excellence

Make recommendations on interpretation of discipline standards and specifications and engineering deviations

Provide leadership to the global mechanical subject area network and CoPs, and coaching of field engineers in the mechanical engineering network

Ensure value led engineering solutions are implemented for risk management, reliability and availability of plant, cost effectiveness and advancing bp’s net zero aims.

Education and Experience

Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering or related field

Deep experience and technical understanding of engineering, maintenance and operation of mechanical and rotating equipment in oil & gas processing facilities

Expansive working knowledge of governing codes, industry standards and regulations relevant to mechanical and rotating equipment engineering as well as experience of practical application of engineering standards and practices.

Prior application of process safety & risk management principles, basic principles of control of work and change management.

Prior team, discipline or squad leadership in related technical roles and demonstration of the bp leadership behaviors

Visible commitment to bp’s Safety Leadership Principles

The role will be located in the USA, following bp’s flex working guidance, with occasional travel to sites as needed.

