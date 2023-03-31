Site traffic information and cookies

Mechanical Engineering Lead

  • Location South Africa - Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality - Johannesburg
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147177BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

The Mechanical Engineering Lead is accountable for the performance management of Contractors delivering services at retail sites as well as providing expert technical advice relating to various areas of specialities within bpsa

Key Accountabilities:

  • Provide expert advice to the business and the Engineering Authority
  • Lead the Management of Change (MoC) process related to changes in technical standards for fuel storage and handling equipment and procedures including
  • Description of the scope
  • Communication with internal stakeholders
  • Communication with contractors and suppliers
  • Assessment of associated risks
  • identification of all associated costs (total cost of ownership)
  • coordinate implementation in standard drawings design managers as needed
  • Participate in MoC for changes to technical designs and/or procedures
  • Lead innovation, development and assessment of alternative, new and novel systems associated with safe and efficient retail technical design
  • Support investigations into safety incidents and equipment failures
  • Develop necessary specifications for retail equipment and services in support of procurement.
  • Support testing and Inspection requirements for forecourt and shop equipment to provide verification of continuing fitness for service
  • Conduct verification of HSSE rules, especially for system security in accordance with BP ETPs and technical standards identified in the entity LOMS in connection with retail fuels storage and handling including:
  • Application and assessment of hazardous areas
  • Presence and effectiveness of critical devices
  • Assessment of equipment fitness for service
  • Support assets project managers and other BP departments, with question related to areas of technical expertise
  • Maintain a contact with regulators and participate in technical and regulatory bodies
  • Cooperation with S&OR R&M and Global FVC teams through the Retail Segment Engineering Technical Authorities (SETA) Community of Practice (CoP) to access and share experience and unify technical standards in technology
  • Market monitoring to identify innovations in technology
  • Develop and support training in expert technical areas for Project and maintenance managers
  • Raise requisitions and issue receipts as part of the purchase-to-pay process as and when required.
  • Manage Maintenance Projects from inception to completion

Education & Experience Required

Education
  • Engineering degree or similar qualification

Experience
  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience

Skills and Competences
  • Very good knowledge of the Mobility & Convenience SA (Retail)business
  • Very good technical understanding and technical affinity
  • Operational experience possible in several business areas
  • Recognition of long-term requirements and developments and its necessary measures
  • Good communication skills with internal and external relationships
  • Retail Fuel Station Project Management

Grade HResponsible for coordinating activities of a team to deliver Mechanical engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, promoting collaboration with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and developing capabilities of the team to apply integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

