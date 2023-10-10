Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

As the Mechanical Engineering Superintendent at the Cherry Point Refinery, you will develop and manage the site’s Mechanical and Civil Engineering team and associated equipment. This role will balance team safety, workload, and development for the respective engineering disciplines.The Mechanical Engineering Superintendent is responsible for the effectiveness of the static equipment and civil engineering disciplines, condition monitoring program, asset health monitoring, turnaround repair plans and maintenance repair strategies. You will act as a cross-functional advocate for best practices in the selection, implementation, operation, and maintenance of fixed equipment assets to ensure that safety and environmental regulations, production, and optimization objectives are met. Static equipment includes: pressure vessels, piping, fired heaters, exchangers, tanks and jetty’s. The Mechanical Engineering Superintendent ensures that all routine maintenance, turnaround, and project work is performed following the best Industry and BP Engineering Technical Practices, to satisfy the integrity management requirements of the business and are appropriate for refineries. This position will supervise, ~10 mechanical/static equipment engineers and 1 civil structural engineer. The collective team has backgrounds and experience ranging from college graduate to subject matter expert.This job description is intended to provide an overview of the position and does not include all the tasks that might be required to provide support for your area job requirements.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:



Leadership:

Key member of the site’s Engineering and Technical Services Team.

Lead a team of 10 to 15 Mechanical and Civil Engineers

Willingness to build teamwork within a working group of peers and colleagues.

Attract, develop, and retain Mechanical and Civil Engineering talent.

Participate in the Management of Change (MOC) process.

Develop and manage the team budget.

Actively participates in BP technical networks, BP communities of interest and industry forums including API.

Safety:

Responsible for health, safety and environmental performance and awareness to achieve our goals of no accidents, no harm to people and no harm to the environment.

Participates in all applicable refinery safety programs.

Accomplishes work in compliance with all applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

Leads safety culture for direct reports through example and participation.

Understands and is compliant with all Control of Work (CoW) and Process Safety policies and procedures.

Technical Aptitude:

Enforces adherence to codes, standards, and specifications in the inspection, repair, alteration, design, and construction of refinery equipment.

Drives innovation through the application of technology.

Ensures the appropriate troubleshooting analysis, failure analysis and technical solutions are employed.

Leads or supports Root Cause Investigations (RCA) and near misses through systematic process.

Maintains a clean, safe work site and ensures adequate housekeeping.

Provides the primary focus on proactive maintenance and reliability for the plant’s static equipment and related systems.

Provides technical support to the Operations, Maintenance, Process and Project teams.

Provides technical input in determining priority of equipment repairs.

Assists Turnaround planning with scope development, and identification of critical activities in areas of expertise.

Assists planning with detailed scope of work, estimate, and bill of materials.

Assists in preparing, reviewing, and approving machinery related bids.

Responsible for creating and maintaining accurate equipment records.

Analyzes equipment monitoring data and develops appropriate response to reliability/operating problems.

Assists in verifying correct parts are being used and assessing whether used parts are repairable.



Education:

Required:

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering

Preferred:

Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering or Equivalent.

Professional Engineering License, and Certifications or knowledge of API 510, API 570 and API 653.



Experience:

Required: Minimum 10 plus years in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent. Experience supporting maintenance, reliability, process or project engineering is essential.

How much do we pay (Base)? $127,000 - $181,000. Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

