Mechanical Engineers – Rotating / Static Equipment

By 2030 bp aims to capture 20% of the global SAF market and to produce 100kbd of own bioenergy production. HEFA-based SAF production will be a crucial element to achieve these two aims and supports the reduction of the carbon intensity of our products. The Daedalus program is aiming to develop a largely standard HEFA-SAF project design which can be implemented at numerous refineries with minimal site-specific modification. Each project scope consists of a combination of new purpose-built and retrofit facilities, including: • Pre-Treatment Unit (PTU) to clean up the Fats / Oils / Greases feedstock • Renewable Hydroprocessing Unit (RHU) to produce Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (SPK) • New site-specific units and modification of existing equipment to integrate within the existing refineries The program is in search of Static and Rotating Equipment Engineers to work in the engineering team for the Define and Execute stages. These are key engineering roles, reporting to Lead Mechanical. The roles entail managing contractor activities across the Daedalus program to deliver the mechanical engineering scope at multiple refineries spread around the world. Candidate would be expected to work at the Define/Execute Engineering Contractor’s office in The Hague, Netherlands. Expat assignment or commuting packages will be available. Some business travel will be expected to refinery sites and vendors.

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Key Accountabilities;

Assurance of Engineering Contractor key deliverables in terms of quality and compliance with Project requirements.

Single point of contact in the BP Daedalus organisation for assigned Static / Rotating equipment packages and mechanical scope items.

Assuring compliance with the relevant Project specifications, ETPs and Codes & Standards.

Coordinates input and ensures buy-ins from the various sites for assigned mechanical scope.

Guiding contractor to deliver fit-for-purpose solutions to achieve standardized design for the various sites.

Takes ownership of assigned technical issues and drives towards pragmatic solutions.

Input to key decisions (Mechanical and multi discipline), with ownership of assigned Mechanical related decisions.

Ensures the Mechanical TAs are actively involved in the project and are consulted on technical issues.

Provides oversight and guidance for the execution of mechanical procurement packages – specifications, quality assurance, criticality ratings, bid evaluations, etc., and performance management of the Engineering contractor who will have overall accountability for procurement for the Project.

Essential Education

Degree in Mechanical Engineering discipline.

Chartered or Professional Engineer status.

Essential Experience

Proven extensive experience in relevant discipline engineering position.

Experience working in a subject area leadership role, managing Engineering contractor performance.

Experience of major Projects.

Good understanding of International Standards (e.g. ASME, API, EN, etc.) and regulatory requirements (e.g. ATEX, PED) related to Rotating OR Static equipment.

Static equipment. Pragmatic decision maker, willing to challenge and ensure engineering value is delivered.

Track record of delivery and able to demonstrate effective project technical management and leadership skills.

Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project team, Contractors and bp leadership.

Must have experience with Rotating equipment (e.g. compressors, pumps, centrifuges, etc.) design and procurement.

​ OR

Must have experience with Static equipment (e.g. pressure vessels, heat exchangers, storage tanks, packaged equipment, etc.), Piping and Valve design, and procurement.

Desirable Experience

Experience in Refining.

Experience of working on a program of projects.

Experience of working on brownfield projects.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Anomaly assessment and management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.