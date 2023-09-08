Mechanical Engineers – Rotating / Static Equipment

By 2030 bp aims to capture 20% of the global SAF market and to produce 100kbd of own bioenergy production. HEFA-based SAF production will be a crucial element to achieve these two aims and supports the reduction of the carbon intensity of our products. The Daedalus program is aiming to develop a largely standard HEFA-SAF project design which can be implemented at numerous refineries with minimal site-specific modification. Each project scope consists of a combination of new purpose-built and retrofit facilities, including: • Pre-Treatment Unit (PTU) to clean up the Fats / Oils / Greases feedstock • Renewable Hydroprocessing Unit (RHU) to produce Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (SPK) • New site-specific units and modification of existing equipment to integrate within the existing refineries The program is in search of Static and Rotating Equipment Engineers to work in the engineering team for the Define and Execute stages. These are key engineering roles, reporting to Lead Mechanical. The roles entail managing contractor activities across the Daedalus program to deliver the mechanical engineering scope at multiple refineries spread around the world. Candidate would be expected to work at the Define/Execute Engineering Contractor’s office in The Hague, Netherlands. Expat assignment or commuting packages will be available. Some business travel will be expected to refinery sites and vendors.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Anomaly assessment and management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines
